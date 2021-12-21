‘Let it Glow’ holiday lights contest ends next week
Published 10:30 pm Tuesday, December 21, 2021
Judging started this week for the first “Let It Glow” holiday lights campaign and contest.
Co-sponsored by the Homer Chamber of Commerce and Visitor Center, Homer Electric Association, and South Peninsula Hospital, this event promotes neighborhood holiday activity, creates fun for families and individuals of all ages, and brings light and joy to the southern Kenai Peninsula during the darkest days of the year. The judging started Dec. 19 and continues through Dec. 29.
Prizes of $1,000 will be awarded in the following categories:
People’s Choice Awards:
■ Best Neighborhood – Winning group of at least four residential properties wins $500 in HEA energy credits to share.
■ Best Business/nonprofit – Winner receives $200 in HEA energy credits
■ Best Private Residence – Winner receives $100 in HEA energy credits
Additional prizes will be awarded:
■ SPH Long Term Care residents’ favorite – wins $100 in HEA energy credits
■ HEA Clark Griswold Award – wins $100 in HEA energy credits
Winners of the people’s choice awards will be determined by online voting of the local community on the Let It Glow Homer Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/HomerChamberofCommerce. Use the Facebook page as a place to post photos of must-see locations. Contestants and fans who do not have Facebook can submit their location for consideration, or submit their vote, via the email letitglow@homerelectric.com.
Winners will receive prizes of energy credits donated by Homer Electric Association, which will be announced during the annual New Year’s Eve fireworks show.
More information can be found at www.homerchamber.org.