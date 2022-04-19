HoWL (Homer Wilderness Leaders) DiRtBaGs (Discount Rates to Boys and Girls) volunteers pose with trash they picked up on Tuesday, April 19, 2022, at Bishop’s Beach Park in Homer, Alaska. The DiRtBaGs started their annual clean-up on Tuesday and will continue through the weekend. (Photo by Molly Mitchell)

A street sweeper on Tuesday, April 19, 2022, cleans the bike and pedestrian lane on Ocean Drive in Homer, Alaska. Cleaning sand and debris off the side of the road will make Ocean Drive safer for Homer’s growing bicycle community. (Photo by Michael Armstrong/Homer News)

After decades of living in Alaska, the betster knows not to second guess the weather. Heck, you don’t even want to single guess the ability of the Last Frontier to outweird stuff. This is how we wind up with 48 candidates running for Congress. As Hunter S. Thompson Jr. said, “When the going gets weird, the weird turn pro.” That explains a lot these days.

So, no, yours truly will not make a bold prediction that Winter Has Finally Let Loose Its Grip Upon Us. Even thinking those words might cause a freak blizzard to sneak in, or maybe even Mount Edgecumbe to erupt.

Nonetheless, the Betster will cautiously say that it does appear, just possibly, perhaps, there are good odds, that, hmm, maaaaybe we’ve rounded the corner into spring.

So put on a lighter jacket, get in one last ski before the snow melts, and seize the day, perhaps with these best bets:

BEST LIVE? YES LIVE BET: Whoa. You can actually enjoy a live performance by real live musicians. International touring group the Zodiac Trio peforms chamber music at 7 p.m. today at Faith Lutheran Church. Tickets are $10 to $30, available through the Homer Council on the Arts at www.homerart.org.

BEST EASY PITCH BET: Hah — that’s what Palmer hopes when they go up against the Mariner Girls Softball team at 6 p.m. Friday at Jack Gist Park. That ball will come zipping across the plate and it will be striiiiike all night. Cheer on the team for a sweet spring evening of softball.

BEST RUN BETWEEN THE RAINDROPS BET: The Saturday forecast calls for rain, but don’t worry. The Mariners track and field team will be moving so fast they won’t get wet. Spectators might take a raincoat for the Homer Invite starting at 10 a.m. Saturday at Homer High School.

BEST BAG IT BET: The Homer Wilderness Leaders DiRtBaG crew have been spiffing up the town all week from 1:30-5:30 p.m. daily. Join them in the effort by picking up bags and gloves at the Center for Alaskan Coastal Studies on Lake Street and Smoky Bay Way. At noon Saturday they meet at Mariner Park to pick up dog poop (deposited in the Putin or Poo Tin) and litter, and then hike to Bishop’s Beach to finish up. They’ll hold a celebration from 3-4 p.m. at the pavillion there. Bring full trash bags to be included in the bag count at CACS.

BEST MINDFULNESS BET: No, we’re not talking Zen, but using those incredible brains of yours in Trivia Night from 6:30-8:30 p.m. Monday at Homer High School. Teams of up to six compete for a cash prize. The fee is $10 adults or $5 for students. There also will be concesssions and a silent auction. The event benefits the Kachemak Bay Family Planning Clinic and the REC Room.

BEST BIG SOLUTION BET: Homer Drawdown 2.0 has been brainstorming all winter ideas for reducing carbon emissions. They’ve spent the last few months reviewing and refining top solutions and are now ready to transition to action. In a Zoom meeting at 6 p.m. Monday, the solution champions will provide an overview of candidate projects and transition to a vote. The top solutions are food waster preservation, community composting, energy efficiency and heat pumps, and non-motorized transportation. Join the meeting at https://us02web.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZYoceitqTwrG9DlSzQVxmVQYs8kTxurPA3S.