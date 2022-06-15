The weather forecast calls for rain this weekend, but that’s OK: With all the fires and smoke around Alaska, we sure could use a little moisture. Visiting from Outside and hoping for perfect weather? Here’s an Alaska sourdough tip for you: There is no bad weather, just bad gear.

Of course you’ve come prepared for anything Alaska can throw at you, because it takes a special kind of tourist to brave the Last Frontier. Just by coming here you’ve passed the first Cheechako test — crazy enough to visit and not by a cruise ship, either. Not everyone has that kind of gumption.

So embrace this cool town with a good rain jacket and shiny XTRATUFs, perhaps with these best bets:

BEST ACROSS THE BAY: If you haven’t visited Seldovia in awhile — or ever — see the little gem of a town at its finest this weekend for the Summer Solstice Music Festival. Start the event off with a trip today at 11 a.m. on the Seldovia Bay Ferry, when musicians jam as you head across Kachemak Bay. The weekend includes an open mic, concerts around town and headliner acts on Friday and Saturday night. It’s also the Higgy’s En Plein Air Art Festival, with workshops and fun painting the cool scenery around the town. For more information, see page B1.

BEST ART AND ABOUT BET: With all this fabulous summer weather, it’s en plein air time, as they say in France — art in the open air. The Homer Council on the Arts holds Art in the Park, a summer art camp, starting Monday, June 20, through Friday, June 24. Taught by Sharlene Cline and for ages 5-7 and 8-12, young artists will enjoy creative play and making art inspired by nature. Dress your child for the weather and send them off with a snack and beverage. Registration is required; to sign up visit homerart.org or call 907-235-4288.

BEST INTO THE WOODS BET: The “park” in Pratt Museum & Park is the great outdoors surrounding the museum. Out back are the forest trails and by the entrance is the botanical garden. Take a guided tour with the museum and park crew at 11 a.m. and 4 p.m. Thursday and 11 a.m. Saturday. They offer an interpretive introduction to the broader ecology of the Kachemak Bay region and describe the ways that they incorporate the plant communities of the region into the Botanical Garden at the Pratt Museum. Botany experts and novices alike can find delightful insights as they explore the interactions and dynamics of our local ecosystem.

BEST AS SEEN ON THE DEADLIEST CATCH BET: If you’re a fan of Team Time Bandit on the Deadliest Catch, you might have caught some images of the crab boat leaving the Homer Harbor. Learn what makes a boat a crabber, how to identify longliners and more fishing and maritime facts you can dazzle your friends with when you go back home. The Pratt Museum & Park offers Homer History Harbor Tours at 3 p.m. Friday and Saturday. Meet at the wheelhouse by the Salty Dawg. Admission is $10 cash — none of that Venmo stuff.

BEST GET PAINTING BET: You have until 5 p.m. June 25 to create a landscape painting and enter it in the Homer Council on the Arts’ July show on the theme of, well, landscapes. Artists may submit up to two works in any medium, with no size limit — well, nothing too gargantuan. Drop off art work 1-5 p.m. Monday through Saturday through June 25. For more information, call HCOA at 907-235-4288.