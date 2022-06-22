20 years ago

Excavation and construction of the base started for Greatland Street, a road off the Homer Bypass that will go to the new site of Save-U-More. Homer City Public Works Director Carey Meyer said the street would eventually connect to Pioneer Avenue. A new city ordinance requiring special use permits for buildings more than 8,000-square-feet won’t apply to the 20,000-square-foot Save-U-More because plans for the new building were in progress before the ordinance passed on June 10, 2002.

— From the issue of June 20, 2002

30 years ago

A Kenai Peninsula Borough maintenance worker found an unexploded pipe bomb in the playground of Paul Banks Elementary School. Police called in a U.S. Army bomb squad from Fort Richardson, and after X-raying it, they exploded the bomb in Mud Bay using C-4 plastic explosives. Homer Police Lt. Dennis Oakland said to his recollection that was the first time a pipe bomb had been reported in Homer.

— From the issue of June 25, 1992

50 years ago

In a report, Sen. Ted Stevens, R-Alaska, said that by 1980 the west coast will have to look elsewhere for half its vital supply of crude oil. Stevens said Alaska oil could fill the gap if work starts in 1973 on Arctic oil production and transport facilities. With California crude declining, the west coast would have to look to foreign supplies to get oil, Stevens said — unless the flow of Alaska oil starts soon.

— From the issue of June 22, 1972