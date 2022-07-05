3rd annual Peony Celebration starts

Carolyn Seymour poses next to one of her paintings. She shows her work Friday and Saturday, July 8-9, 2022, at Ptarmigan Arts in Homer, Alaska. The show honors Seymour, Ptarmigan’s oldest artist, who turned 100 in May. (Photo provided)

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One of Carolyn Seymour’s works of arts to be shown Friday and Saturday, July 8-9, 2022, at Ptarmigan Arts in Homer, Alaska. The show honors Seymour, Ptarmigan’s oldest artist, who turned 100 in May. (Photo provided)

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One of Carolyn Seymour’s works of arts to be shown Friday and Saturday, July 8-9, 2022, at Ptarmigan Arts in Homer, Alaska. The show honors Seymour, Ptarmigan’s oldest artist, who turned 100 in May. (Photo provided)

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One of Carolyn Seymour’s works of arts to be shown Friday and Saturday, July 8-9, 2022, at Ptarmigan Arts in Homer, Alaska. The show honors Seymour, Ptarmigan’s oldest artist, who turned 100 in May. (Photo provided)

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A display of peonies is seen on Pioneer Avenue for the Fourth of July parade on Monday, July 4, 2022, in Homer, Alaska. (Photo by Michael Armstrong/Homer News)

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Peonies used at Alaska Perfect Peony Farm to create bouquets for a tour group on July 9, 2021, in Homer, Alaska. (Photo by Sarah Knapp/Homer New file)

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Peonies used at Alaska Perfect Peony Farm to create bouquets for the tour group on July 9, 2021. Photo by Sarah Knapp/Homer News

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Homer’s third annual Homer Peony Celebration returns from July 8 to 30 with farm tours, art classes, gallery exhibitions, workshops and self-guided tours. Known as “the City of Peonies,” Homer has more than 25 peony farms. The festival celebrates the beautiful, fragrant blooms popular at weddings and the area’s cool growing conditions that bring peonies to market at the height of the summer event season.

Here is a list of events:

Friday-Saturday, July 8-9, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Ptarmigan Arts: Celebrating Carolyn Seymour

A member of Ptarmigan Arts for more than 15 years, Carolyn Seymour celebrated her centennial birthday in May 2022. Carolyn has amassed 80 years of art works and still paints today despite losing most of her eyesight. She worked in multiple media over her lifetime including watercolor, oils, acrylics, woodcut prints and etchings, and engravings. Her subjects were whatever was at hand: people, scenery, still lives, and flowers. She often attempted to communicate a message by incorporating controversial topics like deforestation or above-ground electrical wires spoiling a mountain view. In honor of her mother, Homer resident Sue Oesting holds a two-day flower-themed showing of Seymour’s artwork, including watercolors, pastels and acrylics.

Friday, July 8, 5-7 p.m., Grace Ridge Brewing: Special beer with a peony label designed by Britni Siekaniec

Saturdays, July 9, 16, 23, 30, 3-5 p.m., Alaska Beauty Peony Co-Op and Homer Brewing Co.: Peonies & Pints Tour

1. Arrive at Alaska Beauty Peony Co-Op packhouse to learn about the farmer’s cooperative & their packing process.

2. Take a scenic bus ride to one of their farms for a tour. Walking shoes recommended (expect uneven non-paved terrain and light hiking).

3. Return to packhouse to enjoy a pint of traditional country ale or nonalcoholic beverage at Homer Brewing Co. with option to purchase from food truck. Admission: $75 per person, including flowers and a pint.

Thursday, July 14, 4-6 p.m., Scenic Place Peonies and Rachel Lord of Alaska Stems: Alaska Peony Centerpiece Workshop

Tour, design, create and take home a lush peony centerpiece from the scenic farm overlooking Kachemak Bay.

Monday-Thursday, July 11-14, July 18-21, July 25-28, Scenic Place Peonies Farm Tours

Take a guided walk through the fields and enjoy the beauty of the peonies along with the view of Kachemak Bay and the Homer Spit. Learn the history of the farm, how different varieties the farm offers are grown and how they harvest each individual stem. Take a tour of the processing and packing facility. Learn what it takes to clean, grade, and store the buds along with how the buds are packaged for shipping. All paid clients receive a posy of flowers. Under 12 free.

Alaska Perfect Peony Guided Peony Farm Tours, Tuesdays, July 12, 19, 26, 6:30-8 p.m.:

Stroll through the peony fields and the famous Fritz Creek Gardens, see a bouquet making demonstration and take home a bouquet or a bare root peony.

Fridays, July 8, 15, 22, 29 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.: Demonstration: dividing and maintaining your peonies and instructions on planting and maintaining peonies. Pack a lunch and after the tour hang out on the lakefront. Enjoy the beautiful water lilies and laugh at the water fowl and their cute duckling’s antics. Please email ritajo@appeony.com or call 907-235-8116 to make a reservation.

Fridays, July 8, 15, 22, 29, Homer Airport: Alaska Perfect Peony and Homer Girl Scouts will hand out a peony stem to passengers on select flights.

Tuesday, July 12, 2-3 p.m., Pratt Museum & Park: “Alaskan Peonies: The Next Alaskan Gold Rush?” Andrew Crow, director of the Alaska Cooperative Development Center, University of Alaska Anchorage Business Enterprise Institute, discusses the first 20 years of commercial peony farming in Alaska and the future of the industry.

Wednesday, July 13, 2-4 p.m., Pratt Museum & Park: Family Fun Day at the Pratt. Enjoy peony hat crafts, a peony parade, lawn games, and drinks and snacks.

Wednesdays, July 13, 20, 27, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., Anchor Point Greenhouse and Homer Trolley & Tours: Agricultural tours.

Fridays, Saturdays and Sunday, July 15-17 and July 22-24, and Friday and Saturday, July 29 and 30, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Homer Chamber of Commerce and Visitor Center lawn, Kachemak Bay Rotary peony sales.

Friday, July 15, 5:30-7:30 p.m., Homer Council on the Arts: Crepe paper peony workshop with Sharlene Cline.

Friday, July 15, 7-8 p.m., Bunnell Street Arts Center: Louise Bichan, fiddler, and Ethan Sexlawan, mandolin, Swedish/Scottish old time music concert.

Saturday, July 16, noon-5 p.m., Art Shop Gallery: Artist show with Barbara Lavallee.

Wednesday, July 20, 5:30-8:30 p.m., Homer Council on the Arts: Chinese brush painting workshop with Sharlene Cline.

Friday, July 22, 3-6 p.m., Bear Creek Winery: Scenic Place Peonies, Fleur de Paeonia Mannequin Style Show. Bear Creek also holds wine tastings and self-guided tours of their peony gardens.

Saturday, July 23 , noon-5 p.m., Art Shop Gallery: Pop-up and Peonies.

Thursday, July 28, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Homer Council on the Arts: Scrappy Peony stained glass workshop with Linda Vizenor.