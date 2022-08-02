Taking to the tidepools on a moon-pulled afternoon will always reveal critters scattered throughout the sand which are equal part alien as they are charming. To bend over and position one’s face as close as possible to the pool’s edge without losing balance is to launch from the surface of our pedestrian, semi-civilized town of economy, politics and meetings. The ability to temporarily set all of that aside, i.e. the dynamics of being a responsible “adult,” helps one notice the sea star which has just begun regrowing its fifth leg.

Open to the strangeness of this realm which continues to unfold as attention is more persistently invested, the bags under the eyes of one’s face are overlooked when staring into the pool, with the reflection being simply an added layer of mystery overlaying an under-water economy more vast and interconnected than any we might imagine.

The Betster’s eyes certainly are weary, mirroring the majority of Homer citizens who exert sometimes heroic amounts of energy into their summer work and play. Yet the squawking of a band of seagulls can always bring a smile line to gladden my face.

While all of our projects do not go exactly as we plan them to, for an awe-filled admirer the tidepools and open territory of a low-tide beach are always perfect. Arriving on the sand with a heart lacking in expectations and listening for its own whispers, anyone can move about and notice beauty, uninhibited by that pesky “what-if?” which sometimes echos within.

The water will again rise as our moon never ceases to remind us of her profound, though invisible, power. So do not let admiration of the sea anemone’s spots leave you stranded on an island of sand surrounded by a tide you didn’t realize surged that quickly.

Nevertheless, any surprise approached with humility and curiosity on a Homer beach will, likely, end up being a good time — at least more of a good time than the next trip to the gas station.

Rocks seemingly of all shapes and colors. Sounds of gentleness, or force, which can only be heard in nature. Stretches of space that allow a walk to extend for a momentary eternity. All are only a morsel of what one can receive from a simple trip to the beach.

For more necessary complements to the seriousness in which we are involved, check out these best bets:

BEST BIG FISH BET: You can’t keep a good festival down, and after its return last year with a COVID-19 cautious, lower capacity event, Salmonfest once again goes live Friday through Sunday at the Kenai Peninsula Fairgrounds in Ninilchik. As with last year, capacity is again below regular levels, but a bit higher than 2021 — “better, not necessarily bigger,” Salmonfest assistant director David Stearns said. A lineup of 65 national, state and local acts perform, along with food and fun. Online ticket sales have ended, but tickets are available at the gate.

BEST JAMMIN’ BET: Are you a Suzuki-trained violinist eager to learn how to play folk fiddle? String musician wanting to feel more comfortable in social music jams? Aspiring songwriter? The Homer Council on the Arts has just the workshops for you. From 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday, Mary and Lawrence Shallert hold Folk Arts Music Workshops at HCOA. After an introduction of instructors and an overview, students divide into two workshops, Jamming and Songwriting. For ages 10-18, the fee is $60 for HCOA members, $75 for nonmembers. Call 907-235-4288 for more information or to register.

In the Jamming workshop, Mary Shallert will help you to understand the importance of keys, rhythm and melody, and how to play even when you have never heard the song before. It’s perfect for students getting familiar with their instrument, but new to folk music and jamming, or wanting to get more comfortable in jam-type music settings. In the Songwriting workshop with Larry Shallert, you’ll learn the basics of songwriting: what to write about and how to put your writing to music. For experience songwriters, if you have written a song, you’ll learn how can you make it better, or what are the techniques that he uses when he has already written a song. Bring your own snack for a short break. Proof of COVID-19 vaccination is required for all participants.

BEST ART AND ABOUT BET: It’s a beautiful summer weekend, and how better to start it than a stroll on Friday around town checking out First Friday openings at local galleries. From Up Town to Old Town, Alaska and Homer’s finest artists show their work. Whether you’re looking for realistic portrayals of Alaska wildlife or bold and colorful abstracts, Homer has it all. See page B1 for all the information.