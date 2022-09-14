Just breathe

The Sphere of Love is a memorial small basket for Anesha “Duffy” Murnane placed on the 19th annual Burning Basket, “Breathe,” on Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022, at Mariner Park on the Homer Spit. People were asked to take three spruce cones, think positive thoughts, and put them in the Sphere of Love. Ribbons tied on the basket honored missing and murdered people. Murnane’s family donated envelopes from cards of remembrance sent to them, and the cards were folded into fans on the basket. (Photo by Michael Armstrong/Homer News)