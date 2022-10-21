20 years ago

Rough seas left two people missing and six others stranded in boat mishaps off the Kenai Peninsula outer coast. Mark DiMichele and Pat Thibault went missing after the 53-foot C/V Shenandoah sank while towing the 62-foot F/V Mary J. The U.S. Coast Guard searched for survivors.

In another incident, the 82-foot F/V Ranger ran aground near Nuka Island. The Coast Guard sent a rescue swimmer and pump to the Ranger and got it floating.

— From the issue of Oct. 17, 2002

30 years ago

The Kenai Peninsula School Board accepted a two-year labor agreement approved by members of the Kenai Peninsula Education Association. The new contract did not include raises for 200 teachers who reached the top of their pay grade. Others were eligible for step increases based on longevity and continuing education.

— From the issue of Oct. 22, 1992

50 years ago

The Oct. 12, 1972 issue is missing from the Homer News archives.