Letters to the Editor

Farewell to Nutcracker

I regretfully inform you that my mother Jill Berryman and I will not be involved in this year’s Homer Nutcracker Ballet, a production she began in 1989. Her legacy as a mentor, choreographer and dance teacher in Homer goes all the way back to the 1970s. Her devotion inspired many, including myself, to pursue a professional career in New York City where I graduated, danced and directed for over a decade.

In 2006 I returned home with the goal of again mentoring dancers in our community. I have been fortunate to receive two Rasmuson grants and spearhead the Motivity Dance Collective, a collaboration of modern dancers seeking out unique performance opportunities.

It has been extremely difficult to step away from a production that has been a part of my life for so long, but that decision has given me the chance to rethink my artistic objectives. I will continue to provide dancers with a solid foundation in ballet so that they may acquire the necessary skills to pursue their dreams. I believe it is important for weekly training, especially if they have been approved to dance en pointe. I hope to raise funds for scholarships and create an environment where dancers can focus on quality, year-round ballet classes. I will use the momentum gained from classes towards putting on an annual production.

I care deeply about my students and I want everyone to know that I did not abandon those that I hold so dear. The good news is that I’m not going anywhere. I look forward to teaching, creating and producing dances for our community for as long as I am able.

In fact, I have already begun rehearsals for a ballet sponsored by the Homer Council on the Arts based loosely on “Alice in Wonderland” scheduled for April. Please reach out to me if you are interested in volunteering for the event.

Thank you kindly,

Breezy Berryman

Thanks for ‘lawful good’ help from Youth Advisory Committee

A young explorer, you set out into the wilderness to seek your fortune. Your rudimentary combat skills protect you from beasts of the forest, as well as the group of kobolds who rudely disrupt your sleep when you attempt to catch a few hours of rest in a shallow cave.

“This would be easier with support,” you grumble.

On the seventh day, you come across a rustic village. The townspeople are friendly, but they seem distracted. You press the innkeeper for information.

“Aye,” the innkeeper confirms. “We’re worried about the ash, y’see. About a month ago, we noticed a light comin’ from the north at dusk, up near the Shadow Tower. Soon enough, we started wakin’ up to a purple mist. Leaves behind a layer of lavender ash. Folks on the north side o’ the village been actin’ strange, too. Somebody oughta do somethin’.”

You take a room at the inn, where you meet four other teen adventurers. The group of you feel an instant kinship. That night, you form an adventuring party, called the REC Room. You and your new companions are determined to find the source of the ash and put a stop to it.

“But we’ll need resources,” you muse. “Weapons, food, bandages, reagents for spells.”

“Not to worry!” responds an elvish druid. “We’ll ask the Homer Foundation Youth Advisory Committee. They support young people for the good of the community!”

Two days later, you five make for the Shadow Tower. The road is dangerous, but thanks to a gift from the YAC, the REC Room is well equipped to provide food, support, activities and entertainment — including Dungeons & Dragons — for youth ages 12-18, free of charge, on a drop-in basis. With their help, your party is ready for whatever adventures lie ahead.

Gratefully,

Carolyn Norton, Youth Program Manager, Kachemak Bay Family Planning Clinic

Choose peace and love over fear and hate

Dear Editor,

Each week Greg Sarber exercises his freedom of speech by writing a letter to the editor. And each week, no matter how full of misinformation, divisiveness and malice, his letters are published by the Homer News. Mr. Sarber sunk to a new low last week by calling out a community member by name and issuing a threat.

Apparently Mr. Sarber took issue with this community member speaking out for intellectual freedom and basic civil rights. It seems freedom of speech only applies to Mr. Sarber. Our community thrives when we offer each other respect, support, and love no matter our political and ideological differences. My hope is that Mr. Sarber can learn to use his time and energy to offer positive solutions to issues that arise in our community. To make our world a better place for all, please choose peace and love over fear and hate, always.

Sincerely,

Margarida Kondak

Follow flag rules

I’ve noticed that when the nation is in mourning the flagpoles all around town are seldom lowered to half-staff. Whoever is maintaining flagpoles should either follow the proper etiquette for lowering and raising Old Glory or take down the poles.

Yes, it does seem to be an everyday occurrence that we have something to mourn over. That points to another problem.

Christopher Needham

Which Democratic narrative to believe?

Dear Editor,

On Tuesday, Joe Biden’s White House released a statement that said virtually 100% of COVID-19 deaths could be eliminated if everyone got vaccinated. At the same time, the Washington Post published a report saying that the majority of people dying from COVID-19 are those that have been vaccinated, and that trend is going upward.

So, you have two conflicting Democrat narratives that are diametrically opposed to each other. You are free to choose which one to believe. However, if you choose to believe the left-wing Washington Post, this will mean you accept that the COVID-19 vaccination does not protect you against dying from this disease and is more dangerous for you than catching the disease when unvaccinated.

To quote a famous Democrat, that is an inconvenient truth.

Respectfully,

Greg Sarber

Just a question

Why hasn’t President Biden been impeached? Almost two years for him left to wreak havoc on our country.

Ray Dawson

Thanks for YAC grant

Many thanks to the Homer Foundation for their generosity of the Youth Advisory Committee grant award to the Saturday Lunch Program of Ninilchik. The grant has made it possible to expand the food program to 7th to 12th grade students. We were able to create take and make meals, and were provided with the funds to establish a cooking club to teach young people to cook for themselves and their families .

Linda Hawkins