Letters to the Editor

On ranked choice voting

Our form of government in Washington, D.C., is a two-party system that has not changed.

When I vote, I vote for an individual and party. My vote is mine and I do not give it to be someone else’s vote. That happens now with the ownership of my vote. If my choice is a third or fourth choice they take my vote and give it to their second choice when they voted. Let’s say I voted first choice for the Democrat that came in third. The state says my vote that I made is the Democrat’s vote and they own my vote and can do what they want with my vote — give it to their second choice. This means your vote was counted twice. That is against the articles of federation on the federal level.

I am a snowbird and I never heard from the state that they were changing the voting rules. Why would I have a second, third or fourth choice? This is outrageous. Please.

I ask you all to bring this issue to a good change.

Bill Tener

Thanks for Ninilchik snacks

Thank you to the Homer Foundation for their generous grant of shelving and monies for snack food for the Ninilchik kids. We appreciate you!

In His service,

Linda Hawkins, The Saturday Lunch Program

Grateful for YAC support

As we start to wrap up 2022, Homer Council on the Arts is grateful for support from the Homer Foundation’s Youth Advisory Committee over the past year. YAC Funds have supported a variety of youth programs, from workshops and classes to performances, internships, contests, scholarships, and more. We are honored that local youth value and support HCOA through this grant program!

Scott Bartlett, Executive Director,

Homer Council on the Arts

Thank you for making the holiday tree lighting a big success

I’d like to express my sincere gratitude for the many businesses. Staff, board members and individuals who helped make the Homer Chamber of Commerce & Visitor Center Annual Tree Lighting Event on December 1st, a major success. Thank you to all the Homer families that braved the cold weather to come out to join the celebration. When Santa arrived on the brightly illuminated Homer Fire Department Truck, he was met by hundreds of kids eager to share their Christmas wishes.

The Chamber can only put on these important community events with the support of some wonderful businesses and community partners. Special thanks to Captain’s Coffee, Homer Truffle Company, Flying Whale Coffee, Dutch Boy Landscaping, Coastline Insurance, Seldovia Village Tribe, Alaska Peninsula Plumbing & Mechanical, Moore & Moore Services, Collins Excavating, Homer Fire Department, Homer High School Choir, Abi Reid Graphic Services, student volunteers from Homer Middle School, the City of Homer & Councilman Jason Davis who light up the tree.

On behalf of the Homer Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors, Staff and our fabulous volunteers, thank you for supporting our community events and building memories for our youngest generation.

Brad Anderson, Executive Director,

Homer Chamber of Commerce & Visitor Center