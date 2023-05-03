Letters to the Editor

Thank you Women Who Care

The Homer Rope Tow would like to thank the 100 Women Who Care for their generosity. This is a group that goes above and beyond for the community. We were not chosen for the combined group donation but still received donations from individuals that believe in our organization’s mission. Thank you for choosing to support outdoor recreation in Homer.

Thank you,

Kachemak Ski Club, Homer Rope Tow

Dear Editor,

The students and staff of Razdolna School feel very fortunate to have been able to participate in a weeklong Artist in the Schools Program through Bunnell Street Arts Center recently. Artist Jimmy Riordan spent the week working with the three elementary classrooms, teaching various bookmaking skills, and folded paper games.

The second to fifth grade classrooms also learned how to make their own journals with a tooled leather cover and replaceable sewn pages with marbled paper covers that they also made under Jimmy’s direction. Jimmy not only brought his expertise, he also brought supplies and tools that are not currently available at the school.

This was a great hands-on opportunity for our students and we would like to thank Artist in Schools sponsor Bunnell Street Arts Center with support from Alaska State Council on the Arts, National Endowment for the Arts, Kenai Peninsula Borough School District, Rasmuson Foundation, Ulmers Drug and Hardware and Alaska USA FCU.

Thank You,

Joolee Aurand, Marilyn Duncan and Shilo McManus, Razdolna Elementary School