Letters to the Editor

Thanks for supporting ballet

We would like to shout out an enormous thanks all of the talented and inspiring cast, dedicated crew, amazing artists and generous supporters that allowed “Dancing Through Wonderland” to come to fruition. This amazing group pooled their efforts for a fun and engaging ballet production on the Mariner Stage, April 15 and 16.

Thank you to our generous donors and supporters: Individual Spot Fund donors, in-kind support from Spenard Builders Supply, Ulmer’s Hardware, parents, families, volunteers and more. A special thank you to The Cottonwood Fund of the Homer Foundation for providing vital seed money to get this project off the ground!

Thanks also to the community of Homer for attending the event. With your support we are able to cover expenses as well as provide over $2,000 in student scholarships. This will provide opportunity for the youth of our community to continue to hone their skills as dancers.

We look forward to future productions!

Breezy Berryman, artistic director

Scott Bartlett, Homer Council on the Arts (fiscal sponsor)

Thanks for Girl Souts membership grant

Kachemak Bay Girl Scouts would like to thank Homer Foundation and the Girl Scout Fund for making a membership grant available to interested girls in late January. The COVID pandemic made it very difficult to hold normal Girl Scout meetings and fall recruitment for the past two-plus years. This grant gave us a big boost to rebuild troops and help connect girls and families with the positive world of Girl Scouts.

Thank you!

Tina Seaton

Service Unit Manager, Kachemak Bay Girl Scouts

Foundation’s generosity appreciated

I would like to thank the Homer Foundation for the generous support in funding my journey to pursue nursing. I am honored to have received the Health Care Providers Scholarship and the Nursing Studies Scholarship. The money set aside will allow me to further my education, and return home and serve this wonderful community. The Homer Foundation is fundamental to the funding of this process, and is so valued for their help and support.

Thank you for your generosity,

Alana Houlihan

Food pantry thanks city for ongoing support

The Homer Community Food Pantry is incredibly thankful for the City of Homer’s continued support. Through the City’s grant program, administered by the Homer Foundation, the Pantry recently received $3,500 for ongoing operations. This funding will assist us to provide fresh, canned and frozen food for our clients. Without the generosity of the City, along with other organizations and individuals, we would be unable to serve the approximately 1,500 adults and 400 children who walk through our doors annually. If you would like to see the Homer Community Food Pantry and all of our fabulous volunteers in action, please visit us on Mondays from 12-3 p.m. at the Homer United Methodist Church.

Jessica Shepherd, HCFP Board President

Thanks for help at bike rodeo

McNeil Canyon Elementary would like to do a BIG shout out to Derek at Cycle Logical for helping each year with our Bike Rodeo! We appreciate him very much and wanted to say THANK YOU!!

Joy Overson

Head secretary, McNeil Canyon Elementary

Thanks for a night to remember

This year’s Homer High School “Midnight Masquerade” Prom on April 15 was a rousing success. Heartfelt thanks goes first to the group of students, led by junior class president, Lillie Kuhn, and vice president, Lucas Story, who worked so hard on all the details of organizing this major public event. The decorations committee owes a huge debt to Tara Hicks of Homer Bubbles who generously created — at a moment’s notice — a masquerade-themed balloon display that welcomed guests at the entrance. Julie Gauthier and Kristin Metz were indispensable in tracking loose ends, while the prom planning expertise shared with us by Michelle Borland ensured that the evening would go off without a hitch.

Michael Hurd with Fractal Theory Productions kept the crowd enthusiastic from the moment of their arrival to the final dance at midnight. The staff at Land’s End provided a delicious spread throughout the evening, while Goldie Shealy of Gold Portrait Co. energetically photographed wave after wave of elegant attendees. Last, but not least, I thank the chaperones who joined us to make this event safe and memorable. Once again, Homer should be very proud of the caliber of young adults we are raising.

Kendra Nelson

Homer High School