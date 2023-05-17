Letters to the Editor

4th grade trip a success

This spring the fourth graders of West Homer Elementary embarked on an overnight adventure across Kachemak Bay to stay at the Kachemak Bay Wilderness Lodge and learn about the cultures, ecology.

This year was the 40th trip across the bay for our West Homer fourth graders! They continued the tradition of an overnight field trip where they learned about the ecology, history, and cultures of Kachemak Bay. We would like to extend our heartfelt gratitude to the following volunteer chaperones and generous donors. Without their generous support this trip would not be possible. Here’s to carrying on this tradition for another 40 years!

Many thanks to parent chaperones: Matt Sleck, Mike Spencer, Tim Martin, Dave Van Ostrand, Michelle Geagel and Christi Tuomi, and very generous donors:

Alaska Stems, All Seasons Honda, Alyeska Tire, Bay Realty, Bear Creek Winery, Clinic of Chiropractic Health, Coal Point Seafoods, Derek Broderman, Haas & Spigelmyer, Homer Boat Yard, Homer Dental, Homer Elks Lodge 2127, Homer Emblem Club #350, Homer Greenscape LLC, Homer Tags and Title LLC, Homer’s Jeans, Horizon Satellite, Kachemak Bay Animal Hospital, Kachemak Bay Lions Club, Land’s End Resort, Lindsay Wolter Attorney at Law, Northern Enterprises Boat Yard, Northwind Home Collection, Small Potatoes Lumber Company, Sons of American Legion Squad #16, Story Real Estate, The Alibi, Ulmer’s Hardware.

Finally a special thank you for Kachemak Bay Wilderness Lodge and the Center for Alaska Coastal Studies for their continued support of this program.

Karen Corbell, Rachel Allmendinger and the fourth graders of West Homer Elementary

Kids get hands-on 3D experience

Thank you Homer Foundation! Chapman School was awarded a Quick Response Grant to purchase three 3D printers and a storage cabinet. Not only have students been learning how to use the printers by doing classroom projects, they also assembled two of them. This hands-on experience has already paid off; when a printer part broke, a student simply downloaded replacement part information and printed and installed a new one. These are exactly the kinds of process technology skills and problem solving the Chapman Maker Lab hopes to inspire in all students. Thank you Homer Foundation for helping us to reach our goals!

Julie Engebretsen

Chapman parent

Thanks for the support

We would like extend a huge thank you to everyone who has shown so much generosity, support and kindness to us after our house burned and our father/husband killed.

Thank you to all those who immediately showed up to provide cleanup help, equipment, food, firewood, and support. Thank you to those who have faithfully been here day after day to pick up broken glass and sort through the rubble. Thank you to everyone who provided monetary support through fundraisers. Thank you to all of the businesses and individuals who donated to the American Legion fundraiser in Ninilchik; to the members and commander for their hard work setting up the event; and to all community members who generously donated.

Even though we are heartbroken, it is heartwarming to know that there are so many relatives, friends, neighbors, and community members who are so generous with their time, money, and support.

We are very grateful to each and every one of you.

Joann, Eero, and Kaija Jackinsky/Okkonen

Kasilof