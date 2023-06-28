Last Sunday during our church service, we looked out the window and saw two angels. They came silently and weeded our whole, big, beautiful, community labyrinth. Before the service ended they left, without a word. Who were they? How can we thank them? We hope they read the Homer News, Letters to the Editor because we want to express our deepest appreciation and gratitude.

Thank you! Thank you! Thank you!

Nell Gustafson, Homer

St. Augustine’s Episcopal Church

I am writing to express my appreciation to the Homer Foundation for selecting me as a recipient of their esteemed Educator Professional Development Scholarship. Through their generous support, I have been awarded a scholarship of $500 to enhance my cheer coaching technique at the upcoming USA Cheer National Conference in Nashville, Tennessee.

I am immensely grateful to the Homer Foundation for its dedication to advancing education and providing opportunities for educators like myself to pursue professional development. Their commitment to investing in the growth of educators demonstrates their profound understanding of the vital role teachers play in shaping the lives of students and our communities.

The scholarship from the Homer Foundation will allow me to attend the USA Cheer National Conference, where I will have the chance to learn from leading industry professionals and engage in workshops specifically designed to enhance my coaching skills. This invaluable experience will undoubtedly have a positive and lasting impact on my ability to inspire, motivate, and guide my cheerleading team to reach their full potential.

I extend my sincere thanks to the Homer Foundation’s board of directors and selection committee for recognizing my dedication to excellence in coaching and my commitment to fostering a positive and inclusive environment within our cheerleading program. Their confidence in me has provided me with a financial boost and motivated me to continue striving for excellence in my role as an educator.

I would also like to express my gratitude to the Homer Foundation’s supporters and donors. Their contributions have allowed educators across our community to pursue professional development opportunities that might otherwise be financially out of reach. Their generosity serves as an inspiration and reinforces the importance of investing in the growth and development of our educators.

Once again, I am incredibly grateful to the Homer Foundation for their investment in my professional development and for their unwavering support of educators. Their commitment to empowering educators like myself is commendable, and I am honored to be a recipient of their Educator Professional Development Scholarship.

Winter Marshall-Allen

Homer