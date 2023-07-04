Letters to the Editor

I would like to thank the Homer Kachemak Rotary Club for the generous scholarship I have received. I will be attending Southern Utah University this fall to study aviation. I am very passionate about flying and I’ve already begun flight training here in Homer to get my private pilot license this summer. My ultimate goal is to be an airline pilot and travel the world.

This scholarship money will make a big difference towards my education goals by allowing me to spend less time working and more time in the skies pursuing my dreams.

Sienna Hardyman

I am writing to publicly express my sincere appreciation to Aaron Glidden and the City of Homer Port Maintenance team for the terrific support they provided for the South Peninsula Amateur Radio Club (SPARC) on the June 24 weekend. Our Field Day exercise was conducted on the Homer Spit and was a real success, with many radio contacts made, essential emergency equipment put to use and a number of folks being introduced to amateur radio for the first time.

Thanks to thoughtful parking revisions, it was also possible for our mobility challenged members and visitors to participate personally in this annual event. Their efforts are very much appreciated.

Sincerely,

Richard Baird

SPARC President

I would like to express my gratitude to the Kachemak Bay Rotary Club for awarding me the 2023-2024 Rotary scholarship. These scholarship funds will help me to further my education at Cal Poly Humboldt University in Northern California where I plan to major in Art and Environmental Science. I am honored to receive this scholarship, and feel lucky to live in a town that is so supportive of youth like myself.

Thank you, Homer Kachemak Bay Rotary Club, for your generosity and helping me achieve my educational goals.

Leah Dunn

The cartoon on the June 29 opinion page pushes the false narrative, promoted by vested interests, that falling high school test scores can be reversed with increased funding. As an ex-high school math teacher I have seen that the problem lies elsewhere, not with inadequate funding.

In Decatur, Illinois, for example, only 15% of the graduating students are up-to-grade in math. If falling test scores was just due to poor funding the problem would have been solved long ago.

John Rogers

Bozeman, Montana

Can someone explain to me please why gas prices in Homer, Alaska are exorbitantly high in comparison to the rest of the United States? According to the news, gas prices have taken an unprecedented dip in price throughout the country – the biggest drop in price in 15 years. The national average for regular gasoline is $3.55. AND HOMER IS PAYING $4.49. WHAT???????

Kim Burrows

Homer