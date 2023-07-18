Years Ago
Published 9:30 pm Tuesday, July 18, 2023
20 years ago
Homer Community Garden won’t be harvesting crops this fall, but the seeds have been planted in downtown Homer for the collaborative project. This month, Growing Power, a national organization sponsoring the Homer Community Garden, signed a five-year contract with Kachemak Heritage Land Trust to use the old Poopdeck Platt garden and greenhouse to develop the garden.
— From the issue of July 24, 2003
30 years ago
The fragrance of wildflowers and freshly cut planks hung in the air Monday as volunteers pounded the last nails into a 500-foot boardwalk at the Carl E. Wynn Nature Center on Skyline Drive — one of the few handicapped-accessible trails around Homer. Representatives of Homer’s seniors and disabled people were quick with praise. “We have a lot of disabled people in this town that will have the opportunity to enjoy this trail,” said Velma Ellyson, project director for Homer Senior Citizens Inc. Homer could use a lot more such trails, she said.
— From the issue of July 22, 1993