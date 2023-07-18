20 years ago

Homer Community Garden won’t be harvesting crops this fall, but the seeds have been planted in downtown Homer for the collaborative project. This month, Growing Power, a national organization sponsoring the Homer Community Garden, signed a five-year contract with Kachemak Heritage Land Trust to use the old Poopdeck Platt garden and greenhouse to develop the garden.

— From the issue of July 24, 2003

30 years ago

The fragrance of wildflowers and freshly cut planks hung in the air Monday as volunteers pounded the last nails into a 500-foot boardwalk at the Carl E. Wynn Nature Center on Skyline Drive — one of the few handicapped-accessible trails around Homer. Representatives of Homer’s seniors and disabled people were quick with praise. “We have a lot of disabled people in this town that will have the opportunity to enjoy this trail,” said Velma Ellyson, project director for Homer Senior Citizens Inc. Homer could use a lot more such trails, she said.

— From the issue of July 22, 1993