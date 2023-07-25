Letters to the Editor

Thanks for making music camp a success

On July 21, local students showcased their musical talents in folk and old-time tunes, vocal harmony, original songwriting, and diverse music ensembles. That performance event was the culmination of Mary Epperson Music Camp, HCOA’s first summer music camp since 2016.

Homer Council on the Arts is deeply grateful to the instructors who shared their knowledge and mentored young musicians, parents and community volunteers who helped out, and the student musicians who gave it their all! Special thanks to the YAC funds at the Homer Foundation for making this program possible.

We look forward to continuing this camp next summer and into the future!

Scott Bartlett, executive director Homer Council on the Arts

Thanks to the Gary Thomas 100 Men Project

We would like to introduce and give thanks to the Gary Thomas 100 Men Project. Have you heard of this wonderful charity organization? The Gary Thomas 100 Men Project honors Gary’s legacy by giving back to the Homer community.

They meet four times a year and nonprofits are encouraged to put their “name in the hat.” Three names are drawn and these three have five minutes to give a presentation. The group votes, a winner is chosen, and the money collected goes to that charity.

The Anchor Point Food Pantry was chosen at the last quarterly meeting. This grant will go a long way to help us pay our space rent and keep our programs going. Please like their page and share. Thank you Gary Thomas 100 Men Project!

Deb Rhoades

Anchor Point