20 years ago

The Earth Island Institute recently awarded Whitney Cushing, 17, a David Brower Youth Award, making him one of six U.S. youth leaders recognized for their “contributions to conservation, preservation and restoration of the Earth.” Cushing was honored in recognition of his leadership in creating Homer, Alaska, Youth for Environmental Action, or HAYEA and his work with environmental causes. He receives a $3,000 prize — of which he is donating $750 to HAYEA — and has been invited to an awards ceremony in Berkeley, Calif., on Sept. 25.

— From the issue of Aug. 21, 2003

30 years ago

Long-time Homer resident Jim Manley threw a party at his home on Beluga Lake last week, a reunion of his high school graduating class. Not only were all his former classmates still alive though well into their 70s, but every one of them came to Alaska for the reunion, including the woman he took to the senior prom when they were named king and queen. But then, Lois DeVore Few didn’t have many choices for a date back then. She and Jim were the entire graduating class of 1937.

— From the issue of Aug. 19, 1993