Letters to the Editor

Thanks for sharing musical talents

Homer Senior Citizens, Inc. would like to give a special thank you to the local musicians who have volunteered their time and talents in coming to play for the seniors in our community at the Silver Lining Cafe during lunch time.

An incredibly huge thank you to pianist and entertainer, Johnny B., who came on Aug. 25. He made our small upright piano sound like a grand piano! He mesmerized our residents and congregate diners with our favorite jazz, classical, swing and old-time rock ‘n’ roll, plus his own compositions. Everyone had a great time and there was an “extreme happiness” buzz during and after the volunteer performance. He is such a talented entertainer, and we appreciated his visit. You can find more about this entertainer on his website: alaskajohnnyb.com.

Bonny McDermott

Homer Senior Citizens, Inc.

ARK feeding Ukrainian refugees with generous support from Homer-Kachemak Bay Rotary Club

We at the Altruist Relief Kitchen are incredibly grateful for the generous support of the Homer-Kachemak Bay Rotary Club to help feed the women and children fleeing war.

On Aug. 17, HKB Rotary donated $5,000 to ARK-Ukraine to support our wood-fired off-grid custom field kitchen, allowing us to continue serving food for five more weeks. Because 100% of the money donated to ARK-Ukriane goes directly to the kitchen, and because ARK has been serving 2,500 meals in Ukraine per week, per $1,000, this incredible donation will allow us to serve another 12,500 meals to displaced woman and children.

In addition to the $5,000 donated to ARK-Ukraine, the HKB Rotary also donated $2,000 to ARK-Türkiye last winter to help us respond to the earthquake of Feb. 6. These two donations, along with others from individuals associated with HKB Rotary, have literally made it possible for ARK to continue. Everyone at ARK is humbled and honored by this amazing show of support.

By the time you read this on Sept. 7, ARK will have served 65,000 meals in Ukraine amidst nationwide blackouts, ongoing supply shortages, and devastating missile strikes. With our wood-fired field kitchen and skilled crew of Ukrainian cooks, ARK is well prepared to serve food throughout the harsh Ukrainian winter.

Thank you again, sincerely, to the HBK Rotary and the wonderful people of Homer.

Lucas Wilcox

Altruist Relief Kitchen