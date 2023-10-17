Letters to the Editor

Thank You Lane Chesley!

Thank you, Lane Chesley: for your service as our Assembly representative for District 8 these past three years; for your commitment to travel each month to Soldotna armed with knowledge after reading through the packets of meeting material; for your skilled patience listening to all the details and your thoughtfulness in willing to work with all sides of the issues at hand; for your tenaciousness in seeing through the gravel pit ordinance to conclusion; for your respect towards each resident who spoke at borough meetings and towards your fellow assembly members. You kindly responded to your constituents and willingly presented at community meetings. We proudly applaud you!

With gratitude,

Lani Raymond, Gary & Evelyn Waltenbaugh, Steve Gibson, Paul & Tina Seaton, Rika & John Mouw, Alex Koplin, Eric Knudtson, Bob Shavelson, Leah Evans, Art Koeninger, Roberta Highland, Therese Lewandowski, Flo Larson, Devry Garity, Sue Christianson, Carol Swartz and Sandy Garrity

Community grant support helps Pier One succeed

This year, Pier One Theatre is celebrating its 50th anniversary. Almost from its inception, providing youth theater instruction has been an integral part of Pier One’s mission.

Over the years we have watched hundreds of children explore the stage and the art of theater, gaining confidence and a sense of wonder and play. We have seen them grow up and become theater teachers, actors, technicians and advocates.

This season was no exception. Students aged 5-17 attended five camps introducing children to the theater for the first time, or expanding their knowledge and experience. Former students became assistant instructors and joined the adult theater ranks, and young audiences delighted in wonderful stories.

There is not enough room to talk about all the wonderful things that occurred in camp!

The steadfast financial support of the Homer Foundation’s Opportunity fund and the Camps Initiative Grant through the Alaska Community Foundation and Rasmuson Foundation makes it possible for us to continue to fill a tiny portion of the great community need for safe and healthy activities for our children. We are eternally grateful for their commitment to that cause. Thank you for your contribution and support.

Jennifer Norton, executive director

Pier One Theatre, Inc.

Thanks to the Homer Foundation for support

I am writing to express my gratitude to Dave and Mary Schroer for their generous grant of $3,000 through The Homer Foundation to support our elementary band and music programs. Your support is not only a tremendous boost to our program but also a testament to the Foundation’s commitment to nurturing the arts in our community.

The financial support will go a long way in acquiring much-needed musical instruments, sheet music and instructional materials for our young musicians.

Once again, thank you for your invaluable support. These contributions leave a lasting impact on the lives of the children in our community.

Eric Waltenbaugh, principal

West Homer Elementary School