20 years ago

As Homer suits up for another battle against the oil and gas industry, a recent study is a reminder that a clash from earlier this year is not yet complete. With a few advisory restrictions, the U.S. Department of the Interior’s Mineral Management Service last week released its final environmental impact statement for the 2.5 million acres in Cook Inlet that it plans to sell for oil exploration in two portions, identified at sales 191 and 199, beginning next year and then again in 2006. The area extends from Kalgin Island south beyond the Barren Islands and begins three miles from the shoreline. It excludes Shelikof Strait. Residents turned out in force last winter during the public comment period on the department’s draft environmental statement.

— From the issue of Nov. 13, 2003

30 years ago

Workers with Dawson Construction Co. were finishing Sheetrock, sanding trim and putting the final touches on the city’s $2.9-million airport terminal this week. The construction contract calls for completion by Dec. 1. Workers at the site said they were hoping to finish by Thanksgiving. The city is accepting bids for lease of terminal space until tomorrow, said Sheri Hobbs, the city’s economic development coordinator. By Tuesday, no bids had been received. But several companies are working on proposals, she said, adding that it’s typical for a flurry of bids to come in 15 minutes before the deadline.

— From the issue of Nov. 11, 1993