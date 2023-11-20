Letters to the Editor

Majority should rule in America

Can anyone explain why we should stick with the Electoral College — rather electors? Article II Section 1 of the Constitution, adopted in 1787, 237 years ago, says something about electors voting for two people and one has to be from another state. That’s not clear at all.

It then says electors from each state make a list and count how many votes each candidate gets. Then they present the findings in a sealed envelope to the vice president to be opened and counted in front of Congress.

“The person having the greatest number of votes shall be the President.”

For some reason that hasn’t been working.

With our modern technology, we don’t need electors to count the votes. Let’s just count the votes and get rid of electors. We can replace Article II, Section 1 with an explanation of our modern way of counting votes, and maintain “of the people, by the people, for the people.”

Democracy, majority rule, that’s what made America great.

If we’re in the minority, we have to be honorable and let it go. Concede with grace. Do better next time. We won’t always get our way.

Lela Ryterski

Homer

Education needed in abortion discussion

I am pro-choice. I am struggling to understand the zero tolerance for abortion, no exceptions. So, a bunch of mostly men, that have zero knowledge/understanding of woman’s health care, are making the decisions for woman’s health care! “Woman can have an abortion up to nine months pregnancy.” Really? That is called child birth.

I’m wondering what GYN-OB they consulted to make an educated decision. (After they ask what a GYN-OB is.) It seems to me their knowledge of abortions is they think it is for females who have an unwanted pregnancy. Not so. I have a girlfriend who got pregnant for a desperately wanted child, only to have the child die, in utero, in the first trimester. She had to carry the dead baby because she could not legally have the dead baby aborted. I won’t go into the emotional and physical damage it caused her.

I don’t know why the mainstream news programs, podcasters etc. are not begging GYN-OBs for an interview. All I ever hear is that abortions are a critical part of a woman’s health care. In what way? Why? It seems to be a question never answered on mainstream media and podcasts. They are in rare position to educate the public.

It miffs me that abortion rights are applauded by supporters, but never expounded upon for the folks not clapping. How is it a critical care option for woman? Sometimes an abortion is critical to save the life of the mother. Is a nonviable fetus more important than the life of the mother? Ask the father of the dead child.

I respect a person’s religion belief that all life is precious. I agree.

Then Family Planning is brought into the conversation. People’s ignorance thinking Family Planning is all about steering the woman to getting an abortion. Not so. They strive to educate and promote contraceptives, to both men and woman. They provide free contraceptives to both men and woman.

Sherry Johnson

Homer

Message to the President

Dear Mr. President,

I hope this message finds you well. My grandmother and I reside in Homer, Alaska, where we witness the pervasive challenges of drug addiction and homelessness on a daily basis — a situation that deeply disturbs us. As committed volunteers at the local food pantry every Monday, we directly confront the harsh realities of individuals residing in tents during these frigid months, evoking profound sadness within us.

I am reaching out to you not as a form of criticism but as a plea for assistance. We are eager to understand how the government, under your leadership, can contribute to facilitating access to rehabilitation and sober living arrangements for our fellow citizens. Additionally, we are concerned about individuals wrongly convicted due to struggles with alcohol or other substances. What measures can be implemented to address these injustices?

As winter approaches, we are particularly troubled by the thousands of Alaskan Americans without adequate shelter. What initiatives can be undertaken to ensure that they have a warm refuge during the upcoming winter months?

Your consideration of these pressing issues is immensely appreciated. Thank you for taking the time to read this message.

Sincerely,

J.J.Day

Vance’s new advisor brings extreme views to Alaska

It was recently reported that Rep. Sarah Vance’s new staffer, Bob Ballinger, lives in Arkansas and has no professional history, legal or otherwise, in Alaska. Vance is chair of the House Judiciary committee, and Ballinger is now chief advisor to judiciary. It’s an important and well-paid state position with all the benefits and requiring knowledge of and experience in Alaska government and law. Yet, he isn’t even licensed to practice law in our state.

Per news reports, Ballinger and Vance are members of the National Association of Christian Lawmakers, which works to elect Christian conservatives to public office and pass faith-based laws around the country. Vance is listed as the NACL chair for Alaska and Ballinger is its director of law and policy.

The NACL claims the dominionist belief system that “God’s plan for humanity was for those who believe in Him to take authority over everything in the earth.”

Members of the group sign a pledge committing to support some of the most extreme positions of the religious right, including strict abortion bans, making same-sex marriage illegal and biblically run government. Signatories to the pledge also affirm the belief that the “lost” will suffer an “everlasting conscious punishment.”

The NACL advocates for school choice legislation that would divert money from public schools to private and religious schools through a voucher system, and requires members to pledge support for Israel.

Ballinger remains the director of law and policy for the National Association of Christian Lawmakers, and an Arkansas news blog reports it looks like he will continue to live in Arkansas as he takes on legislative work for Alaska remotely.

With this appointment, dear Editor, Vance has gone beyond the pale.

Kathryn Carssow

Homer