Letters to the Editor

Another Year of ‘Nutcracker’ Love

Congratulations, to all involved with this year’s “Nutcracker” performance. It is such an incredible effort that so many people put forth their time and energy for this annual Homer event. All the glitter and shine has been growing year after year, from the wee little mice to the producer, Ken Castner. The founding director who started this whole production was ballet instructor Jill Berryman who dedicated years of her imagination and creativity. Next, it was directed by her daughter, Breezy Berryman, and her assistant Jen Norton. Now, our current directors are Sally Oberstein and Rhoslyn Jennings-Anderson. For this little Alaskan town we are so incredibly fortunate for being able to put on this magical production for so long. Thank you so much for keeping this torch burning.

Sincerely,

Mary Edminster

Basketball tournament a community success

On Friday, Nov. 17 and Saturday, Nov. 18, Chapman School hosted a small school basketball tournament. The event was kicked off by a Chapman fifth grader singing the national anthem, followed by five boys teams and five girls teams facing off in a friendly round of basketball games.

Aurora Borealis Charter School won both the girls and boys brackets, Ninilchik boys took second place and Nanwalek took third place after a hard battle against Chapman. In the girls bracket, Cook Inlet Academy took second place and Ninilchik beat out our own Chapman girls team for third place.

During intermissions Chapman showcased their new cheerleaders, band, and the Chapman Eagle Ensemble, part of the Homer Opus program.

We would like to thank the many people that helped us make this event a success for our kids and our school. Thank you to the many community members that helped host a hospitality room keeping the coaches and the refs fed, our own eighth graders running the concessions stand to raise money for their class field trip to Yellowstone, Chapman teachers that used their classrooms to host the different teams, volunteers that ran the doors, kept the books and score board, and to all of the community members that came out to support our students.

Last but not least, thank you to all of the players that came out, played their hearts out and left it all on the court. It is because of this amazingly supportive community that we can put on these kinds of events for the kids, and we couldn’t do it without every one of you.

With our most heartfelt gratitude,

Chapman Parent Group

Alaskan constituents deserve to be served by Alaskans

Rep. Vance’s new staff member is Bob Ballinger, an ex-state Senator and lawyer from Arkansas who helped pass a strict abortion ban with no exceptions for rape, incest or the health of the mother, and attempted to strip discrimination protection from LGBTQ+ people. Vance has said he will move to Juneau for the session, but he has no knowledge or experience with Alaska law. There is nothing directly illegal about this hire, but Vance’s constituents deserve to be served by someone that is familiar with Alaska and Alaskan challenges — not someone who is only hired to serve Vance’s religious beliefs — in opposition to the Alaska Constitution!

Tina Seaton

Homer

Devoted to the Pratt Museum

On behalf of the board, the staff and the volunteers at the Pratt Museum I would like to personally thank the Patrons of the Pratt Society (POPS) for a generous grant of $45,500 to support our Botanical Garden and much needed upgrades to the parking lot as well as investing in converting the shop to natural gas. Over and over, POPS have demonstrated their commitment to the Museum. Investing in the Pratt Museum means a lot. Their financial support is especially helpful right now as we strive to make measurable changes in community conditions and improve lives by offering enrichment opportunities in developing healthy children, families and community through our exhibits, cultural programs, education, botanical gardens and natural history. Many thanks to each and every member of POPS for their fundraising, volunteering, and advocacy.

Patricia Relay

Executive director, Pratt Museum