20 years ago

This year’s discussions in city council chambers could closely resemble those of the past year. Council members unanimously agree that the hottest issue of 2003, large retail and wholesale development standards, will continue to be the key topic in 2004. “Without questions, it’s the decision on large stores,” said Councilmember Doug Stark. He, Rick Ladd and john Fenske — Dennis Novak, Rose Beck and Mike Yourkowski did not respond before press time — all look forward to 2004 as the year Homer resolves its concerns with planned development.

— From the issue of Jan. 8, 2004

30 years ago

Two airlines serving Homer last week signed lease agreements with the city for space inside the new airport terminal building. Officials with MarkAir In., Era Aviation and the city agreed to initial two-year leases with three one-year renewal options, City Manager Rick Leland said. According to Leland, both airlines have implied their intent to be long-term tenants. Era Aviation began using its space at the terminal Wednesday of last week. MarkAir began operations Monday.

— From the issue of Jan. 6, 1994