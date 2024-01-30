Letters to the Editor

Dear Editor,

Little Fireweed Academy was so fortunate to enjoy an Artist in the School during the week of Jan. 15-19. Over the course of the AIS Residency, Little Fireweed students were able to explore their creativity and learn new artistic techniques and skills as they worked with HCOA Artist of the Year, Abigail Kokai to create puppets depicting characters from multiple native fables. We celebrated the end of the residency with a puppet show in our yurt, where Little Fireweed students performed for their families and community members. Each class told a different Dena’ina or Tlingit story through their handmade puppetry and scene boxes. The end result of this collaboration was a school of happy students that were proud of the work they had done and their collection of beautiful art work. Please join me in thanking Abigail for her residency and Bunnell Street Arts Center for its sponsorship of our own local Artists in Schools program.

With gratitude,

Mo, Becky and Lizzy

Little Fireweed Academy teachers

Dear Editor,

On behalf of the Mud Bay Bards of Pier One Theatre, I would like to thank the Homer Foundation and their Opportunity Fund for the generous grant awarded to the Bards to attend the Shakespeare Theatre Association (STA) in Atlanta, Georgia, this January. STA offers this conference every year to provide a forum to discuss issues and methods of work, to share resources and information, and to act as advocates for Shakespearean productions and training. I attended this conference as acting chair and founding member of the Mud Bay Bards, and it was very insightful and inspiring to collaborate with educational leaders from all over the world, to discuss best practices surrounding the works of Shakespeare, learn new methods of instruction, and how to make Shakespeare more accessible and engaging for anyone. I cannot wait to put into practice these new experiences when it comes to our after school clubs, our summer youth camps, and our community productions and education programs. From the bottom of our hearts, thank you for your generosity and meaningful impact on the lives of our students and community members.

Gramercies,

Sarah Brewer, Chair/Founding Member, Mud Bay Bards

Dear Editor,

The Homer Hockey Association and Kevin Bell Arena would like to thank the City of Homer Grants Program at the Homer Foundation for general operating support.

HHA and the Kevin Bell Arena are experiencing an exceptional year, and we take immense pride in offering on-ice recreational activities to our local community, as well as to individuals and groups across the State of Alaska. We deeply appreciate the City of Homer’s recognition of the health and economic benefits that our nonprofit organization brings to the community. See you at the rink!

Sincerely,

Mike Barth

HHA President