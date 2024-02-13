Letters to the Editor

Working together for a better solution

I am disappointed that the borough mayor, in his report to the assembly on Feb. 6, chose to berate the “vocal minority” who participated in the public hearing to speak against Doyon’s conditional use permit application to build a large hotel complex at the base of the Homer Spit. After several long meetings of constructive dialogue with the applicant and discussion among themselves, on Jan. 31, the Homer Planning Commission joined the vocal minority to deny the permit. The borough mayor could have commended all participants, especially Homer residents and government, for their civil discussion and willingness to continue to work together to create a project more compatible with Homer’s character.

Mary Griswold

Homer

Thanks for making Community Resource Connect a success

On behalf of the steering committee and clients of Community Resource Connect, we would like to send a heartfelt thank you to all who helped make the 5th annual CRC a great success! This event not only helped folks in need, it also brought the community together in a big way. With over 25 agencies, over 50 volunteers, and hundreds of donations from community members and organizations alike, community effort was simply at the core of it all.

We were able to connect with over 105 households in Homer, and over 35 households in Anchor Point — up about 25% from last year. We very much appreciate the time and compassion put forth for by ALL for this very worthy event.

Thank you again, we simply couldn’t have done this without the support of the community. We look forward to doing it all again next year.

Annie Garay, Community health and wellness educator

South Peninsula Hospital

A thank you to the Homer community

On behalf of the Homer Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors, members, staff and volunteers, I am writing to extend our heartfelt gratitude to all the groups, businesses, and individuals who made the Winter Carnival Parade a resounding success this past Saturday.

The parade this year was a true testament to the creativity and community spirit that thrives in Homer. From the stunning costumes, the infectious energy of the dancers and musicians, and the delightful presence of our furry friends, each participant contributed to making the event unforgettable. We are especially grateful to the spectators who joined us in celebrating this cherished tradition.

We would also like to extend our appreciation to the city public works crew for their diligent efforts in preparing Pioneer Avenue for the parade. Additionally, we sincerely thank the Homer Police Department, Homer Volunteer Fire Department, and Kachemak Emergency Services for their support and for ensuring the safety of all participants and attendees.

This year marked the 70th anniversary of the Homer Winter Carnival, and the festivities throughout the weekend exemplified our rich community offerings.

As we reflect on this milestone year, we are inspired to continue fostering a sense of unity and belonging within our community. We invite more individuals to join us in the festivities next year as we strive to showcase the unique charm that makes Homer a special place to call home. Once again, thank you to everyone who contributed to the success of the Winter Carnival Parade.

Brad Anderson, executive director

Homer Chamber of Commerce

Thanks for a fun, supportive event

A big thank you to the Homer Chamber of Commerce and our community for such a wonderful Winter Carnival Parade last week. Kachemak Bay Recovery Connection is so honored to have been chosen as the Judges’ Sentimental Favorite!

KBRC is a Recovery Community Organization with the emphasis on community. We honor the individuals and families who joined us in the parade carrying signs like “Never Give Up,” “Be The Change,” and “When Individuals Recover, Communities Recover.” The Homer Bucks awarded to us will be used to support those seeking recovery from addiction throughout the Kachemak Bay Area from Ninilchik to Nanwalek.

We are a young organization and look forward to growing. Please join us in building a community that supports recovery. Learn more about us at www.kbayrecovery.org.

Jaclyn Rainwater, president

Willy Dunne, vice president

Kachemak Bay Recovery Connection

Short-term rentals affect neighborhood integrity

I have a concern regarding the proposed short-term rental (STR) ordinance now under review. Our zoning ordinance for our Rural Residential and Urban Residential zones provide for bed and breakfasts only on properties occupied by the operator as the operator’s primary residence. The 2018 comp plan specifies just this.

Up until now, we assumed that the houses next door, across the street or down a block would be occupied by people and families that we think of as our “neighbors.” Neighbors are people and families whom we come to know, with whom we build relationships, who we help out from time to time, and who help us out.

The proposed STR ordinance will allow for what was known as “bed and breakfasts” in 2018, when that was the common term, to be allowed in houses that are not in or accessory to the operator’s primary residence. It opens up the gate for people to buy houses in our neighborhoods, not to be our neighbors, but solely for business purposes.

As our community foresaw in adopting the 2018 comprehensive plan and zoning ordinance, a bed and breakfast happening in or accessory to the primary residence of the owner can and has worked pretty well in our neighborhoods. We still have a neighbor there, and their having paying guests is not much different than family and friends visiting overnight. Sitka and other communities are now doing what Homer, via its 2018 comp plan and zoning ordinance, intended to do — they are limiting STRs in residential zones to only those on operators’ premises.

Our well-being as Homer residents, the quality of our environs for raising families, depends heavily upon the bonds we build with our neighbors. When more and more of the houses next door, across the street and down a block are occupied by businesses instead of neighbors, it degrades the integrity of our neighborhoods and thereby the quality of our lives as Homer residents.

Kathryn Carssow

Homer