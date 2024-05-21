20 years ago

In “The Iliad,” the classic poet Homer described the sport of wrestling in ancient Greece more than 2,500 years ago. This summer, at the 2004 Olympic Games in Athens, one of Homer’s residents, Tela O’Donnell, will be making some wrestling history of her own. O’Donnell grappled her way to Greece on Sunday by pinning her long-time nemesis and two-time world silver medalist Tina George twice at the U.S. Olympic Team Trials in Indianapolis, Ind. The victory cemented the 121-pounder a sot on the first ever U.S. women’s Olympic wrestling squad.

— From the issue of May 27, 2004

30 years ago

A proposed land exchange between the University of Alaska and the city of Homer would open the way for construction of a new college campus in the heart of town as well as a new library, city officials said Monday. The project would be a first step toward a four-year college campus in Homer, two city councilmen said. The Homer City Council approved a resolution Monday in which the city agrees to negotiate a land trade and possible joint-venture library project with the university.

— From the issue of May 26, 1994