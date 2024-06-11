Generation 2

As the Homer Farmers Market celebrates its 25th year, the best way to mark the passage of time is to simply track the children who have grown up at the market.

One generation of kids has moved through, from the days when they occupied themselves in the back parking lot having sword fights with pushki sticks, on to college or world travel or new lives elsewhere. The list is long.

There is Leo and Theo, Paul and Jen Castellani’s kids from Willgrow Farm. Do you remember how they used to have a joke of the week in the Farmers Market newsletter? Or how their little gang sometimes included Chloe Pleznac (Snowshoe Hollow Farm) or Liam James (Homer Hilltop Farm) or others as they roamed the Market?

One of the things that kept these endlessly creative kids out of trouble over the years were the organized kids activities at the Market. Many a homemade bracelet have been made, many cups of rhubarb lemonade have been stirred up, and many collages and drawings created. This week, thanks to the Center for Alaska Coastal Studies who now run these kids activities, kids were doing flower crafts from 10a.m. to 1 p.m. In the past they’ve also created art with glue and beans; dyed coffee filters to make butterflies; and made mini-greenhouses out of baggies.

And the fun continues. For youth that may be more advanced than bean art, they can try out the responsibility of being a vendor themselves. Next Wednesday, June 19, is the first of three Kid’s Vending Days for the summer. Kids who participate will have to man their own booth, follow Farmers Market guidelines like everyone else, and have to make whatever it is they are selling. Contact the market manager if you want to sign up.

All of this just adds to the many ways a farmers market feeds a community. Raising our kids in a wholesome way with healthy connections throughout their childhood is vital to us all.

So head on down the Homer Farmers Market this Saturday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. or next Wednesday from 2-5 p.m. and see what the kids are up to in our community.

Kyra Wagner is the board president for the Homer Farmer’s Market.