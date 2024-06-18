20 years ago

With work on East End Road causing bottlenecks of traffic throughout town, drivers should be relieved to hear that upcoming construction on the Sterling Highway shouldn’t cause too many delays. In addition, the city will probably postpone its repaving projects until next summer, said Jan Jonker, public works superintendent. The state Department of Transportation’s Kenai Peninsula Resurfacing Program — which incorporates the Sterling Highway in Homer and areas on the central peninsula — will begin in a few weeks. It was originally supposed to be completed last summer.

— From the issue of June 24, 2004

30 years ago

A Homer jogger was shocked last week to find somebody had dumped more than a pickup load of garbage a quarter mile down the Homestead Trail. Kevin Maltz, a Homer businessman, found the garbage early on Thursday of last week when he started his early morning run from the Rogers Loop trailhead. A truck had driven down the trail leaving deep ruts, breaking a pallet bridge and scattering bottles and garbage into the creek and all along the way, he said. The truck had obviously turned around to avoid getting stuck in the mud, he said. And just toward the trailhead from where it turned, Maltz found a heap of beer bottles and cans, boxes, cigarette butts, broken lightbulbs and plastic.

— From the issue of June 23, 1994