Letters to the Editor

A better way of being

I learned, at home and at school, from a very early age, that being a bully, calling people derogatory names and lying are unacceptable behaviors. These qualities emerge from a deep unkindness and/or insecurity, and they render the person exhibiting these behaviors untrustworthy and unreliable. At nearly 80 years old, I find these principles have weathered the test of time. Why would I want to be associated with a person who denigrates others? There are so many other ways to respectfully accomplish relating an opinion, proving a point, as well as reflecting on and accomplishing a better way of being in this world.

As we establish ties with other humans, let’s remember that power and bombast really only destroy. Maybe instead, we can build compassion, understanding and dare I say kindness, as our conscious intention, and eventually our default behaviors move us more effectively through this world.

Please be careful what you wish for, and for whom you vote.

Kate Finn

Homer