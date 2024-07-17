I was discussing with farmers last weekend the best way to advertise the Homer Farmers Market. Paul Castellani from Will Grow Farm pointed out all the young folks he has talked to just assume that it has always been there. Will the Market be here always?

The only way to secure that fact will be to make sure that our farmers feel supported and can keep their head above water financially. Farmers feed us, but nowadays they aren’t inheriting the farm — so making a farm profitable is even more difficult. But our local farmers pull it off with heart.

Robert Heimbuch gave me a bouquet of chive flowers at the end of the day. He said he was surprised that nobody was interested in the lovely colors. He told how his father made sure that he brought home some flowers for his mom every week. Paul threw a little bit of mint my way and now, let me tell you, I have a lovely bouquet in my kitchen. But how do we get the word out about this simple touch of loveliness?

Aaron with Citizen Salmon told me that he might have an interview with Food and Wine Magazine coming up. That kind of publicity could be life-changing for a little business like his.

The stories keep happening and the story of our local food is worth writing about. Talking with Lori from Synergy Gardens about people coming from out of town to study our agricultural scene, she pointed out that you just have to tell them about the numbers of people who come to the Market. Out on the East Coast where she is from, people don’t pay the same level of attention to farmers markets.

Our Market is worthy of attention. The produce at the market right now is lush and vibrant and, as one farmer described another farmer’s booth, there are “mountains” of produce.

In case you forget put it on your calendar, come on down to the Homer Farmers Market on Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. and Wednesdays from 2-5 p.m. and see what stories you can share.