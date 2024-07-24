Support your community farmers

I didn’t make it to the Homer Farmers Market this weekend. The reason for this rare lapse on my part was due to traveling to visit Alutiiq Grown farms on Kodiak Island. Yes, I am a farm tourist.

I love all aspects of food security. Who doesn’t? Who would argue against the concepts of being able to feed yourself and your community with fresh, healthy, wholesome food?

In visiting the villages of Old Harbor, Larsen Bay, Port Lions, Ouzinkie and even Kodiak proper, I got wonderful portraits of people growing food for the benefit of their community, sharing it with their elders and even selling the surplus to other customers around the island. Each farm was run differently as well as owned or supported by different tribal entities.

Each farm reflected what the community liked to eat most. One may have a lot of potatoes and turnips, whereas another might have bok choy and strawberries, another lettuce and fruit trees.

Each farm included a hydroponic element for year-round production. Some ran the hydroponics in a public building with space donated by the community, some ran their hydroponics in high tunnels, and others used commercial conexes specifically designed and outfitted for hydroponics. I have never seen such amazing tomatoes, cucumbers and peppers, and the cycles of lettuce varieties were also stunning.

And each farm had a lead farmer. Kailey, Sam, Guy, Duke and Becky, all using the methods that worked best in their location. I could go on and on about each one — their dedication, their enthusiasm, and, of course, their near exhaustion. There is so much to do in such a short time. This is a common story for farmers in Alaska.

I am back in town now, all the more enthusiastic about figuring out the best way to support our local farmers. It can’t just fall on the back of farmers to feed us all. It takes a village to grow food.

So head on down to the Homer Farmers Market Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. and Wednesdays from 2-5 p.m. and do what you can to support a farmer in our community.

Kyra Wagner is the board president for the Homer Farmer’s Market.