Letters to the Editor

A very unfortunate vote

The article in the Anchorage Daily News, “How a single education vote is shaping legislative races” (Sept. 29), should have included all the legislators who flip-flopped and voted no to override Gov. Mike Dunleavy’s veto of education funding. Just one more yes vote would have overridden the veto.

For many of us, hearing about the vote was one thing, but the photo of our representative, Sarah Vance, who voted no, walking down the hallway filled with educators and students, will remain with us for a very long time. (Photo by Ashlyn O’Hara published in the Homer News, March 21). Vance knew that Alaska’s students needed help; she knew she had the power in her vote to help, but she voted no.

At the time, Vance said that she voted no because she wanted something broader, more comprehensive. However, this bill was what the Legislature had passed with 56 out of 60 legislators voting for it, and this was the bill that she herself had voted yes on originally! As a past teacher, I know that kids who are behind don’t have the time to wait for a new legislative session, for new legislation to pass. It then would wind up with the same governor who likely would veto it. Kids who are behind don’t have that much time. Many legislators understand that, but unfortunately mine did not.

I am sorry that my representative voted no. She had the power to override this veto, the power to help students get back on grade level and more likely stay there. But she didn’t; she voted no, and that just plain hurts kids!

Lani Raymond