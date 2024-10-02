Market sales break annual records

We are now in that time of the year when you drive down Ocean Drive and are surprised to still see farmers vending on the Homer Farmers Market lot. Produce vendors can still be seen there depending on what they have available through the month of October.

This year has been a stupendous year for the Market. The Market had an increase in vendors, but also an increase in sales. The Market doesn’t track the income of the vendors, but we can track how many people use their credit card to purchase Market coins that can be spent with any of the vendors. This year the Market sold over $44,000 worth of Market coins, up from last year at $43,700.

One of the most important goals of the Market is to get healthy, local, fresh food to everyone. Everyone eats. But not everyone can get it easily. So, thanks to funding support from the Alaska Farmers Market Association, the Market was able to pay farmers for around $18,000 worth of food boxes that went to the Homer and Anchor Point Food Pantries, more than ever before.

The Farmers Market matching program also set records. When all the numbers are totaled, it looks like the Market will have matched $7,000 worth of SNAP benefits for QUEST card users, doubling the value of their benefits. A new record for matching was set on Aug. 3, matching $512 worth in just one day.

The success of the Market doesn’t end in September. Farmers still have production that you will be able to connect to either at the Market on traditional Market times through October, on the Alaska Food Hub online farmers market through November, or directly with the farmer on-farm or at pop-ups in the coming weeks.

And stay tuned for the Farmers Market Annual Meeting in January by checking Facebook or signing up for the newsletter. Even in the slow months, farmers are preparing for next year.

The Homer Farmers Market thanks you for taking our local food system seriously and supporting our farmers through another successful year.

Kyra Wagner is on the board of directors and the Homer Farmers Market’s biggest fan.