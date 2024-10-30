20 years ago

Stacey Borgman might have finished out of the medals at the Olympics, but to her coaches and teammates she’s still the champ. USRowing, the governing body for the sport in the United States, named the Homer native the 2004 Female Athlete of the Year on Wednesday. Borgman, a graduate of Barnard College at Columbia University in New York, completed her season by winning the B final of the lightweight women’s double sculls at the Olympic Games in Athens this summer.

— From the issue of Nov. 4, 2004

30 years ago

Although a 10-foot deep well 50 to 70 feet from the edge of the Bridge Creek Reservoir — Homer’s water supply — has shown water levels of benzene 100 times the national standard, engineers, hydrologists and Homer’s Public Works director say there’s no immediate danger the contaminants will reach the reservoir. That’s because they believe the soil and water contaminants from diesel and gasoline found near the pump station off Skyline Drive are confined by an underground “bathtub” beneath the pump station.

— From the issue of Nov. 3, 1994