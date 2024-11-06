20 years ago

A 20-foot high tide and a southwesterly storm hammered the Ocean Drive Loop seawall again late last month, opening up a hole in the wall below Larry Goode’s Ocean House Inn on Krueth Street. It’s the fourth time the seawall has been damaged in the same spot since the seawall was built in October 2002, starting with a blowout of the wall barely weeks after it was installed. The storm tore out pieces of a fiberglass composite material intended to be the original face of the seawall and loosened timber planking put in to reinforce the wall. A hole also opened at the bottom, eroding backfill behind it.

— From the issue of Nov. 11, 2004

30 years ago

Fifty-knot winds, 18-foot seas and one of the highest tides of the year undercut a half mile of the newly paved Homer Spit Road on Thursday of last week. The storm also washed out the middle of Nanwalek’s airstrip, destroyed much of the city park on Seldovia’s Outside Beach, knocked out electrical power for more than 24 hours from China Poot Bay to Halibut Cove and did $75,000 in damage to the Ninilchik State Recreation Area.

— From the issue of Nov. 10, 1994