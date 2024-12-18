Baking family history

These nutty treats are sweet and timeless, bringing a combination of banana and chocolate that doesn’t disappoint. Photo by Tressa Dale

I peeked out the wide windows of my bridal cabin for the day and looked down the snowy path lined with ice lanterns flickering in the gray twilight.

The bridal entourage had assembled in the entry and were happily chittering while we waited to hear the music start. I strained to see the protected spot in the cove by the edge of the lake where our families and friends were waiting to watch us say our vows, but all I could see were icy branches. I heard the cello play its first note signaling the pairs to march off ahead of me, then I locked arms with my father and stepped out into the cold December air.

I passed two dozen smiling faces on my way to the lakeshore, four generations of my husband’s family had gathered for the occasion, but the only face I could see was his. The words we exchanged have become a blur in my memory, but his eyes will forever be locked on mine. We clasped freezing hands as we welcomed the longest night with a kiss and a promise for the future, then we enjoyed oysters and champagne, and with the help of his blue guitar, a king and his lionheart sang a song for the crowd to say goodnight.

The 21st marks six years since that night. In the years since then, the family has welcomed more by birth and marriage and lost the last of the eldest generation. It’s important to my mother-in-law that the wisdom and traditions of her elders are preserved, and she has curated an impressive collection of items, photographs and handwritten recipes to keep her family history alive.

She knew that I was searching for vintage Christmas recipes to share in my article, and she gave me two recipe cards to try: one from her mother, and one from her grandmother. Her grandmother’s recipe card looked more heavily used, so I chose to try that one first. This recipe is labeled “banana fudge,” but the result is more like fudgy banana brownies. These nutty treats are as sweet and timeless as a December wedding.

Fudgy banana brownies

Ingredients:

6 ounces milk chocolate, melted

2 eggs

½ cup sugar

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

½ cup all-purpose flour

½ teaspoon baking powder

¼ teaspoon salt

1 cup mashed bananas (about 3)

4 ounces chopped walnuts

Directions:

Preheat the oven to 350 degrees and grease a 9×9 baking dish.

Melt the chocolate in a double boiler or in the microwave then set aside to cool slightly.

In a large bowl beat the eggs then add the sugar a little at a time until all the sugar has been incorporated.

Stir in the melted chocolate until smooth.

Add in the mashed bananas, salt, and vanilla extract.

Sift over the flour and baking powder and fold the dry ingredients in until completely combined.

Fold in the chopped walnuts (saving a small handful) before pouring into the baking dish.

Sprinkle the reserved nuts on the top for decoration.

Bake for 35-40 minutes, turning halfway, if necessary, until the center is firm.

Remove and allow to cool completely before cutting.

***I learned the hard way to not attempt to cut until the dish has completely cooled… don’t make my mistake. The pieces came out ragged instead of clean and smooth.***