Peppermint patties and a Charlie Brown tree

We found a tree in the woods, a real Alaska Christmas tree, and decorated it with the curated items of a family’s lifetime. We have our cookies and pies to make, the movies to watch, the piano sing-a-longs and big dinners around the extended table, like we do whenever we spend the holiday at home. Our traditions are probably a lot like yours, and might even include the same foods, songs, books and beloved characters like Rudolf, Frosty or Charlie Brown.

In our little family we have a tradition that’s only a few years old. Just after Thanksgiving, we go out and find a baby tree to decorate our son’s room. He gets to dream in its rainbow glow for a few weeks to build anticipation. Then one day, while my son is out being strategically distracted, holiday magic makes his baby tree grow up into the big tree that waits for Santa. His excitement and wonder when he discovers that his tree has grown up has become my favorite moment of the season. It’s still so real for him.

It’s not often the lake is suitable for skating in December, but this year we had the opportunity to have a solstice skating party on the lake. We bustled around the house setting out food and arranging chairs for guests while a crew set up lights and benches around our makeshift hockey rink. The fire roared on the lakeshore as friends and family laced up their skates and clicked on helmets for the game. A few pairs of skaters set off across the lake while the wind blasted snow over our feet. The game was quick and silly and when little noses started to run, we went inside for soup and sweets and sparkling drinks. For the night, the home was filled with people and music and the noise of children’s games. I made desserts for the party and, inspired by my son’s little Charlie Brown tree, I decided to make some peppermint patties (among other treats) for the occasion.

These icy mints are a nostalgic treat with soft peppermint filling and a crisp dark chocolate shell — perfect for spreading holiday cheer.

Peppermint patties

Ingredients:

1 cup sweetened condensed milk

1 ½ teaspoon peppermint extract

5-5 ½ cups powdered sugar

4 cups dark chocolate chips

2 teaspoon coconut oil

Directions:

Beat together the sweetened condensed milk and the peppermint extract.

Add in the powdered sugar in stages (to avoid a mess) until the dough forms. You might need more or less powdered sugar (probably more) to get the right texture. You need the dough to be very firm or the rest of the process will be extremely difficult.

Roll the dough out between two pieces of parchment or wax paper until you have a sheet about 1/3 inch thick.

Freeze the dough for 1 hour before continuing.

Use a small cookie cutter to cut out shapes in the dough. You’ll need to dip the cutter in powdered sugar before each use to prevent sticking.

Remove the excess and roll again to cut out more. You can reroll the dough as many times as you need to use it all. Return to the freezer for another hour.

Melt the dark chocolate and coconut oil in a double boiler.

Prepare a silicone mat or parchment lined baking tray as a landing zone.

Use a fork to help you coat each piece in chocolate and quickly transfer to the tray. If you’re fast you can get it done without having to return the dough to the freezer. If they get too floppy to work with, you’ll need to freeze the remainder for a while.

Move the finished candies back to the freezer to harden.

Store frozen and serve directly from the freezer. These are the ideal treat to bring to an outdoor holiday function.