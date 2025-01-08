Hearty split pea soup warms frigid January days

This hearty and warm split pea soup uses bacon instead of ham or can be made vegan. (Photo by Tressa Dale/Peninsula Clarion)

This hearty and warm split pea soup uses bacon instead of ham or can be made vegan. (Photo by Tressa Dale/Peninsula Clarion)

This hearty and warm split pea soup uses bacon instead of ham or can be made vegan.

We had every intention of taking down our decorations this weekend. We set aside time and energy on Sunday to pack away the baubles and lights, to say goodbye to our lovely tree, and to reset the house for the return to our regular routine and normal life.

But in the early morning I plugged in the lights for what I thought was the last time and the warm glow in the darkness made me sad. I looked around the room at the remnants of the magic we had created here, and I realized that I wasn’t ready to embrace the cold of the winter without that light.

Even though the season had truly ended, I still needed that cheer for just a little longer. So, for one more week I’ll put off that chore and drink my coffee in the leftover sparkle of December.

The holiday revelers have long since departed, but over the weekend we did have some guests for a quick visit and enjoyed what was likely the last ice-skating opportunity on the lake for the year. We played hockey and pulled youngsters on sleds, and I hobbled happily back under the midday setting sun to tend to my blistered ankles. After a morning of exertion, we all needed something hearty and warm, so I made a huge pot of split pea soup with garlic toast.

This dish is often made with a ham hock and cubed ham, but we used some Canadian bacon that needed to be eaten instead. My base recipe is vegan so simply omit the pork products if you are so inclined. This soup is nutritious and mild and a perfect way to show yourself some kindness.

Split pea soup

Ingredients:

1 pound bag dried green split peas

6 garlic cloves, minced

2 large carrots, small dice

5 stalks celery, small dice

1 small yellow onion, small dice

2 russet potatoes, cubed

5 cups vegetable stock (or chicken stock)

2 bay leaves

2 teaspoons dried cumin

1 tablespoon salt

2 tablespoons olive oil

1/3 cup minced parsley plus some for garnish

½ pound Canadian bacon or ham

Directions:

If you are including meat products, you’ll want to brown the meat before you do anything else. Cut the bacon or ham into small pieces and cook over medium high heat until browned. Remove from the pan and set aside.

In the same pan, heat the olive oil and sauté the onion, celery, carrot and garlic until the onions are translucent.

Pour in the stock and bring to a boil.

Rinse the peas well before stirring into the soup.

Add the bay leaves and salt.

Bring the soup back up to a simmer and reduce the heat to low.

Cook for 30 minutes until the peas are soft and breaking down. You may need to add water as you go if the soup becomes too thick.

Add the cubed potatoes and the meat, if using.

Cook another 15-20 minutes or until the potatoes are tender.

Take off the heat and stir in the parsley and cumin.

Remove the bay leaves before serving.

Garnish with extra parsley, lots of cracked black pepper, and maybe a dollop of sour cream.