Hoagie rolls for the heart

These little loaves are just the right size for personal sub sandwiches. Photo by Tressa Dale

It is a terrible feeling to watch a loved one suffer and to know that the best you can give them for relief is your ear. No matter how desperately you want to solve their problem, to ease their burden, to take their pain from them, sometimes there is nothing to be done but to offer sympathy and commiserate with them in their time of despair. How awful it is to be only able to wring your useless hands in unearned guilt and watch from a place of comfort. The mind races to find a solution, the heart pleads with the universe to reverse its decision and show mercy on that soul, but no matter how many stars we wish upon, the unfeeling globe still turns to bring us to another day and forces us to face reality with the sunrise.

But no matter how deep the hole is, daylight can still be seen from the depths if you just look up. When we find a friend at their bottom, even if we can’t pull them out, we can call to them and keep them looking up until they have the strength to climb out on their own. You can be with them for each agonizing inch of their ascent, you can be there to witness the tragic backsteps and encourage them to continue despite them and, hopefully, you can be there waiting with open arms to congratulate them when they finally are free.

When I find myself with nothing to do but wring my anxious hands, I try to use that energy productively. I would dig them out of that nightmare with my fingers if I could, but since I can’t, I’ll knead some dough instead. I’m planning to pack sandwiches for ski lesson nights this week and thought some homemade hoagie rolls would be more satisfying than simple sliced bread. These little loaves are just the right size for personal sub sandwiches, perfect for eating with one hand while you save yourself with the other.

Hoagie rolls

Ingredients:

1 cup whole milk

3 tablespoons unsalted butter

2 tablespoons yeast

3 teaspoon sugar

1 tablespoon salt

3 cups all-purpose flour

Olive oil

Directions:

Combine your milk, butter, and sugar in a heavy bottomed saucepan and heat over low heat until the butter has melted, the sugar has dissolved, and the milk is steaming.

Take off the heat and let the mixture cool until it is about body temperature.

Gently stir in the yeast and let sit for about 10 minutes, until bubbles form.

Sift the flour and salt into a large mixing bowl.

Pour the milk mixture over the flour and mix until a shaggy dough forms.

Turn the dough out onto a clean and floured surface and vigorously knead with your hands for 8-10 minutes.

When the dough is uniform, springy, and slightly tacky, it is ready to rest.

Place the dough in a large, greased bowl, brush oil all over the surface of the dough, then cover with a tea towel and leave in a warm place to rise until doubled, about 1-1.5 hours.

When the dough has doubled, punch down and divide into four even portions.

Flatten and then roll each portion into narrow loaves about 6 inches long and set on a parchment lined baking sheet.

Brush the tops with olive oil and cover with a towel to proof for 1 more hour.

Preheat your oven to 375 degrees.

When the loaves are puffy and you can see bubbles just under the surface, take an extremely sharp knife and score the top once, straight down the center, and put immediately into the oven.

Bake for about 20-25 minutes, until the tops are deep brown, and you hear a hollow sound when you thump the top with your fingers.

Let cool completely before storing in an airtight container for up to a week.