Beginning the year of the snake

Galbi jjim, or braised beef short ribs, are prepared for lunar new year and celebrate the year of the snake. (Photo by Tressa Dale/Peninsula Clarion)

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Galbi jjim, or braised beef short ribs, are prepared for lunar new year and celebrate the year of the snake.

Swipe or click to see more

Galbi jjim, or braised beef short ribs, are prepared for lunar new year and celebrate the year of the snake. (Photo by Tressa Dale/Peninsula Clarion)

Swipe or click to see more

Wednesday, Jan. 29 is the lunar new year and the beginning of the year of the snake. I lit a fire inside myself in the year of the dragon, blazed through the year like the fire tiger I am, and added to my golden hoard of life’s riches.

Now that the dragon is behind us, we need to shift our focus inward and find a place to coil. The year of the snake is not a time for quick decisions or bold moves, but is a time to look far into the future and to think and act strategically.

If you were born in the years 1929, 1941, 1953, 1965, 1977, 1989 or 2001, you are a snake. Snakes are said to be rational, observant and tenacious, but can also be perceived as cold, selfish and ruthless. Snakes are known to be very charming and to slither effortlessly through delicate social interactions by whispering the right words in the right ears. They are natural politicians and make successful lawyers and businesspeople due to their quick tongues and sharp senses.

I have two snakes in my life, and we had them over for dinner this weekend to celebrate the start of their year. I made a dish that I’m sure many Korean families will have at some point in their three-day holiday — galbi jjim (braised beef short ribs). This rich and sweet traditional holiday meal is for special occasions only and makes a beautiful centerpiece on the table surrounded by colorful side dishes, rice, and soup.

Braised beef short ribs

Ingredients:

2 pounds beef short ribs

3 very large carrots

2 medium daikon

1 package dried shiitake mushrooms (or 8 ounces fresh shiitakes)

1 can whole, peeled water chestnuts

½ cup soy sauce

½ cup mirin

¼ cup sugar

½ teaspoon fresh cracked black pepper

2 cups mushroom soaking water (or just water if you use fresh mushrooms)

2 tablespoons minced garlic

1 tablespoon minced fresh ginger

3 stalks green onion

¼ cup pine nuts

Directions:

If you’re using dehydrated shiitake mushrooms, rinse them under cold water then let them soak in 3 cups of warm water until soft, about 4 hours.

Rinse and soak the short ribs in cold water for 1 hour to remove the blood. Change the water out every 20 minutes.

Blanch the ribs in boiling water for 5 minutes, strain and wash the pot.

Combine the soy sauce, mirin, sugar, minced garlic and ginger and 2 cups of the mushroom soaking water in a braising dish and bring to a boil.

Drop the heat to low and add in the blanched short ribs.

Cover and cook on low heat for 1 hour, gently stirring occasionally.

While the ribs are cooking, peel and cut your carrot and daikon into 1-inch pieces.

Use your knife to carve the pieces into bite sized balls. You can reserve the leftover pieces for use later in stir fried rice or for use in stocks or soups.

Strain the soaked mushrooms and squeeze out excess water. Remove the stems. If you’re using fresh mushrooms, just remove the stems and rinse under running water.

At the 1-hour mark you can add the vegetable balls, water chestnuts and mushrooms, making sure the vegetables are submerged in the braising liquid.

Simmer for an additional 30 minutes, until the vegetables are soft.

Remove from the heat and toss on the pine nuts.

Transfer to a serving dish and garnish with fresh chopped green onions.

Serve with cabbage kimchi, white rice, soup, seasoned vegetables and fruit for dessert.

***The traditional recipe calls for whole chestnuts and dried jujubes, both of which are very hard to come by down here, so I substituted water chestnuts and omitted the dried fruit. However, a few handfuls of golden raisins added with the vegetable balls would make a tasty addition.