Quick bread for every meal

Just when it felt like there was no more magic left in the world, the springtime fairies decided to come early to carry us swiftly through the grey. It looks like there will be no trudging through ankle-deep slush or exhaust-stained, icy berms to sour the sunshine this year. Our skiing season ended early, which does sting a little, but the skills gained in these short months are more than enough for a year, and my son’s winter gear is growing too short and snug besides. Already my heart has moved past the longing for snowflakes and cocoa and is hopeful for a speedy transition to grass and honey. I know spring is unpredictable, but the warmth in the sunlight and the buds on the trees give me hope that the fairies have made up their minds.

I have high hopes for bigger, more exciting summer adventures this year. Longer hikes and more summit pictures, rugged bike rides instead of paved ones, longer camping trips, quiet paddleboard meditations, and canoe conversations with the ducks and loons. Most of all, I’m looking forward to the temporary return to the stay-at-home mom life and its endless freedom. I long for those days when we can wake up slowly and let the color of the sky tell us what to pack and plan for, when we can be spontaneous without penalty, and when the bedtime routine need not be so strict … although it probably will be the same regardless.

My son caught a cold last week and gave me a two-day preview of my future once school is out. I got bored while he was napping and looked to my pantry for a quick and silent project. This Irish soda bread is foolproof, no mixer or long proof time required, and is delicious as breakfast toast, dessert, or an afternoon snack — just be sure to toss a few crumbs outside for the fairies!

Irish soda bread

Ingredients:

1 1/3 cup whole milk

1 egg

3 tablespoons lemon juice

4 cups all-purpose flour

1 teaspoon salt

¼ cup sugar

1 teaspoon baking soda

1 teaspoon baking powder

5 tablespoons butter, cut into cubes and chilled

1 cup raisins (optional, but recommended)

Directions:

Preheat your oven to 375 degrees.

Lightly grease your baking vessel. This bread is best baked in a large skillet or dutch oven, but you can use a parchment-lined baking sheet if you need.

Sift together the flour, baking powder, baking soda, sugar, and salt.

In a separate bowl, whisk together the milk, lemon juice, and egg.

Use a pastry cutter or your fingertips to cut in the chilled butter.

Toss in the raisins.

Pour on the wet ingredients, reserving about 3 tablespoons, and use a spoon to stir until well combined.

Keep the dough in the bowl while you use your hands to knead for about 3 minutes. The dough will be quite sticky, so consider greasing your hands first.

Pour the dough into your baking dish or out onto your baking sheet. The surface will be bumpy and uneven.

Pour the remaining milk mixture over the bread and bake immediately.

Bake for 45-55 minutes, until the top is golden brown and you hear a hollow noise when you thump the top.

Rest for just 5 minutes then remove from the pan and place on a wire rack to cool completely.

Store in an air tight container for up to one week.