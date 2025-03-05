Hearty chili to lighten the heart

While pushing my cart through the grocery store aisles, I encounter many faces. Some faces have a blank expression — the menial task must bore them — but many bare novels. Sometimes I make up stories in my mind about who they are and what their life has been like.

We all have our problems, our own demons to combat in the private parts of our minds, and I know every brief smile for the sake of pleasantries could be nothing but a mask. We go on about our lives and regardless of what may be happening, we fix our faces to a fine expression in the hope that those who see us might never know we struggle. We put on a happy face and reply that we are well when asked and think the lie is proper because we have spared someone discomfort, but I wish this wasn’t so.

I wish I could ask the strangers with storm clouds in their eyes what caused the rain. I wish they would unburden themselves a little and share what pains them so I could empathize. I wish the people with glittering smiles would share with me what brought them the joy that made them shine. I wish those deep in troubled thought would ask me to help them solve what plagues them, or if I can see an option that they might have missed. I wish we could embrace the fact that we are all in this life together, sharing the experience of this time and place, and that we need not hide the truth of our hearts from each other. It might be uncomfortable, but at least it would be honest, and a happy smile with a sad secret is such an unnecessary deceit.

My sister came to visit this past weekend and while she unburdened her heart, I cooked our dinner and watched her expression change as the weight of her solitude lifted. All our different families have different recipes for this dish, but despite their differences, they would all be recognized as the same comforting, hearty meal. My version uses ground turkey, light and dark red kidney beans, and plenty of cumin and ground chili.

Turkey chili

Ingredients:

1 pound ground turkey

1 can low sodium light red kidney beans, drained and rinsed

1 can low sodium dark red kidney beans, drained and rinsed

1 green bell pepper, diced

1 medium yellow onion, diced

¼ cup tomato paste

4 garlic cloves, minced

1 can stewed diced tomatoes

2 cups chicken broth

2 tablespoons ground cumin

1-2 teaspoons chili powder

1-2 teaspoons salt (more or less to taste)

Directions:

In a large saucepan sauté the diced onion and bell pepper in a little neutral oil until softened.

Add the ground turkey and 1 teaspoon salt and break it up thoroughly. You don’t want any large chunks of turkey in the final dish.

When the turkey is cooked, add the garlic and tomato paste. Stir and continue cooking until the paste is well distributed.

Pour on the chicken broth, the canned tomatoes, the cumin, and the chili powder.

Turn the heat to low and simmer for at least 30 minutes, preferably 1 hour, adding water as you go to maintain the right thickness.

5 minutes before serving, add the beans, taste, and season with salt.

Cook just until the beans are warmed through, then serve with the universally familiar chili toppings: shredded cheese, sour cream, cilantro, maybe some avocado, and some sliced jalapenos for the ones who need a little fire in their belly.