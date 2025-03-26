Quick and kid-pleasing casserole

This tuna casserole calls for peas, parsley and Parmesan incorporated into a sturdy pasta. (Photo by Tressa Dale/Peninsula Clarion)

This tuna casserole calls for peas, parsley and Parmesan incorporated into a sturdy pasta. (Photo by Tressa Dale/Peninsula Clarion)

When I used to eat my lunches at my desk in the classroom, my colleague’s son would often come in to talk to his mom and sneak a sip of her drink.

He would look curiously at my radish kimchi and acorn jelly and ask me questions about what I packed for lunch. He would try to be polite, but a crinkled nose betrayed him when I asked him if he wanted to try it. It would be a stretch for any 6-year-old, especially one who’s not particularly adventurous when it comes to meals. But he approved of some parts of my lunch and would sometimes walk away with a few of my raspberries or a sweet pepper on his way to eat with his friends.

The little hot rod is turning 7 this week. In the year since we attended his last birthday party, I have watched him grow, and I have been privy to the dramas and stresses of his young life. I have overheard his excited conversations with his friends and witnessed many athletic tricks on the playground.

Then one day, I watched a big kid walk into the room and was shocked to see it was him. He suddenly looks so grown up, and is certainly much taller, and it’s such a joy to watch this sweet child become the honest and kind person his parents are raising him to be.

I doubt sincerely he would even touch most of the meals I make, but I know he loves his mama’s tuna noodle casserole, so I made some for my little boy. This wholesome dish is a quick and easy kid-pleaser, great for busy families and fussy eaters.

Tuna noodle casserole

Ingredients:

1/2 box pasta — penne, rotini, rigatoni, or any thick, sturdy pasta

1 12-ounce can of tuna, packed in water

1 cup frozen peas

1 cup milk

2 tablespoons butter

2 tablespoons all-purpose flour

½ teaspoon garlic powder

¾ cup Parmesan

½ teaspoon salt

2 tablespoons fresh minced parsley (optional)

Directions:

Boil your pasta in salted water according to the instructions until the pasta is almost cooked.

Strain and hold.

Melt the butter in a heavy-bottomed saucepan then sprinkle on the flour.

Whisk constantly for 2 minutes until the flour has a nutty smell.

Add the garlic powder and pour in the milk.

Whisk continuously while you bring the sauce to a simmer.

Turn the heat to low and cook for about 10 minutes, stirring often to prevent scorching the bottom. The sauce should be smooth and creamy.

When you can no longer taste any flour, turn off the heat and stir in the cheese. Be sure the cheese is completely melted before continuing.

Taste and season with salt. The cheese may be salty enough to season the sauce, so wait until this stage to salt it.

Pour the sauce over the noodles and stir until thoroughly combined.

Add the frozen peas and mix, then add the drained tuna and gently fold to mix. You can try to preserve some chunks of tuna or mix vigorously if you prefer to have a more uniform dish.

Pour into a casserole dish and top with extra Parmesan.

Bake at 350 for 20 minutes until the cheese has melted and all the ingredients are heated through.

Wait until the last second to stir in the parsley, if you’re using it. (My 5-year-old snubbed the meal thanks to my failure to keep the parsley out of his portion).

Serve with a salad that might or might not get eaten.