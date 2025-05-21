Letters to the Editor

Thank you for supporting Homer OPUS

Homer OPUS would like to thank the Opportunity Fund, a community fund managed by the Homer Foundation, for their very generous support in the way of a recent charitable grant that will be used for our new director. As a nonprofit organization that delivers string-based music programs to local youth with the belief that broad access to music education changes children’s lives and transforms communities, we rely on donations like these to be able to continue to expand our programs and outreach.

As the school year comes to an end, we are delighted to share that we engaged approximately 250 students over the course of the past two semesters, as well as thousands of southern Kenai Peninsula residents who came out to enjoy our many live performances, including our April Sea of Strings concert that was standing room only.

Through our free music programs in the schools, engaging some of the region’s youngest residents and their families, and our after-school youth and adult programs, we believe we are changing the lives of our participants and knitting critical community bonds one musical note at a time. We are grateful to the Opportunity Fund donors for their very generous support of the work we do.

Christina Whiting, program manager

Homer OPUS

No harbor expansion

Here in the Cosmic Hamlet, it seems as though the conversation and the narrative around the Homer Harbor expansion is a foregone conclusion. All that’s left to be done is to add your comments during Scoping, to relate how one would like the harbor expansion to fit their specific needs. I would like to proffer another narrative: No Homer Harbor Expansion!

Understanding what shifting baselines are is hard for us humans. If someone moves to Homer from the Lower 48, they likely head out into Kachemak Bay for the first time and have their minds blown by our wildlife. They see eagles, gulls, shorebirds, and murres. They see whales, seals, and otters. They drop a line and catch a halibut, a rockfish, a salmon, and think to themselves, “this is heaven on earth. What abundance!”

However, if one rolls the clock back to the 1980s, it becomes painfully clear that this magical bay on the edge of Cook Inlet and the Gulf of Alaska, is being loved too much, too often, too hard, and by too many. In the 1980s, Kachemak Bay had giant crabs of several varieties, abundant clam beds, herring, healthy murre populations, and so much more of so many critters. The baseline of abundance has shrunk significantly over the last several decades.

Despite the global and local trend of biological diversity loss, we have not yet pushed Kachemak Bay to the brink. This makes us special and enviable. We are, however, at a crossroads. The decision to grow and expand the harbor will most assuredly cost us much more than half the money to build the harbor and its long-term upkeep and maintenance; it will cost us in losses that money cannot pay for or measure.

Bjorn Olson

Homer

Fish and Wildlife Scholarship opens up opportunities

I am so grateful to have received the Fish and Wildlife Scholarship from the Homer Foundation.

My family moved to Homer around nine years ago, and in those nine years this community has been so kind to me and my family and has given me so many opportunities including this scholarship.

I’m also very passionate about marine science and getting a scholarship for this specific field of study means so much to me. I discovered my passion for biology three years ago and since then have dedicated myself to learning as much about biology and marine science as I can.

I’ve loved the ocean my entire life but it wasn’t until my sophomore year of high school that I realized that I could use that love to give back to my community and that’s what I hope to do. I hope after I graduate from the University of Alaska Fairbanks, I’m able to get a job with Fish and Game so I can help protect our oceans. This scholarship has opened up so many opportunities for me and I am so grateful for the Homer Foundation for giving me this scholarship and helping me work towards my future goals.

Katie M. Hallam

Connections Homeschool Program

Thank you for supporting Homer Library

Another successful Spring Book & Plant Sale is officially in the books! The Friends of the Homer Public Library would like to thank the community for its generous advance donations of books and of a lovely variety of plants right before the sale. This biennial, hands-on event works only because of a dedicated cadre of volunteers who help set up, the myriad of folks who donate books and plants, and, ultimately, all of you and your friends who came and shopped. In addition to raising funds to support library programs, we especially value and enjoy the “friends-raising” aspect of this community event. Thank you, and we look forward to seeing you all again at our Fall Book & Plant Sale in September.

Judy Gonsalves, FHL Book & Plant Sale volunteer coordinator

Cheryl Illg, FHL Coordinator

Artist in Schools helps establish roots

Little Fireweed was so fortunate to host Debbie Piper as our Artist in the Schools through a grant made possible by Bunnell Street Arts Gallery. This semester our theme was Roots and we discussed family traditions with the students. Debbie then took this farther with the children making sculptures of themselves acting out these family traditions. Some posed as skiers or hikers, while others were fishing or grilling with their families. We spent a week building with wire and forming our actions, then added hair, clothing and any accessories needed. As a culminating event, we invited parents to come to a gallery walk to view their finished pieces and read the writing that went with it. It was a fabulous time and we want to thank Debbie, Bunnell and all our parent volunteers who helped us create our Roots.

Mo, Becky and Lizzy

Little Fireweed teachers

Homer Senior Citizens appreciates community support

We would like to take this opportunity to say a BIG thank you to Grace Ridge Brewing, Inc. for hosting the Dessert Auction fundraiser for Homer Senior Citizens, Inc.

A thank you goes out to the many businesses and individuals who provided the decadent desserts for the auction. None of this would be possible if not for you, the community participating, to make this fundraiser a resounding success.

The following businesses contributed to the success of the dessert auction and were greatly appreciated!

BB’s Bakery, Two Sisters, The Grog Shop, Alaskan Chocolate Co., Bear Bread, Wild Honey Bistro, Fat Olives, Twisted Goat, Carmen’s Gelato, SPH Kitchen, The Terrace Residents, and KBay Masonic Lodge.

We also want to give a big shout out to Chris and Zoe Story for their lively auctioneer skills. They kept the evening moving right along!

Shirlie Gribble, vice president

Homer Senior Citizens, Inc. Board of Directors

Armed Forces Day a success

From May 15-17, the Homer Elks Lodge #2127 and the Lodge Veterans Committee hosted veterans from Fairbanks Alaska for Armed Forces Day. The veterans relaxed and enjoyed some sightseeing and fishing. They were treated to three dinners at the Lodge, and the Veterans Committee treated them to lunch at the Harbor Grill on the Homer Spit.

This event would not have been possible without the Alaska State Elks Association Wounded Veteran Project and the donations from our local businesses and Homer Elks Lodge Members. Thank you to Mike Warburton for providing lodging to the veterans, Chad & Crisi Matthews of O’Fish’ial Charters for a great day of fishing for halibut, Kama & Pulama Chow of Homer Fish Processing for packaging their catch, Alaska Adventure Car Rentals for the van rental, and the Homer Emblem Club #350 for volunteering to cook a meal and conducting a dessert auction! The proceeds will go to the Women Wounded Warrior Weekend in September 2025.

Jill Hockema, PER, Exalted Ruler 2025-2026

Homer Elks Lodge #2127

HoWLers steward Homer through DiRtBaG Clean-up Week

In honor of Earth Day in April, HoWLers and adult volunteers picked up litter from Homer’s roads, beaches and parks. Over one week, 68 youth picked up 312 bags of litter, plus large junk and recycling, and covered over 16 miles. Thank you to the HoWL DiRtBaGs and volunteers for all your hard work to help clean-up our community! Since 2011, over 1,000 HoWL DiRtBaGs have picked up nearly 3,000 bags of litter.

DiRtBaG Clean-Up Week also helps support HoWL’s scholarship fund, so that all youth excited to HoWL can HoWL. We appreciate our 2025 sponsors who supported HoWL scholarships, and our other supporters who helped feed HoWLers during DiRtBaG Clean-Up week and contributed to the fun.

Thank you to all the youth, volunteers, sponsors and supporters who helped make DiRtBaG Clean-Up Week a success!

HoooooooooooooooooWL!

Molly Mitchell, HoWL program director

and the HoWL Board of Directors

Thank you for investing in future environmental stewards

On behalf of the fourth-grade students, teachers, and parents of West Homer Elementary, I would like to express our sincere gratitude to the generous sponsors who made our recent outdoor educational field trip to Kachemak Bay Wilderness Lodge with the Center for Alaskan Coastal Studies such a resounding success.

Thanks to your support, each of our fourth grade classes had the incredible opportunity to experience an overnight stay at the lodge and explore the wonders of the Kachemak Bay tide pools. This immersive experience brought our science curriculum to life in a way that textbooks simply cannot. Students were able to observe marine life firsthand, learn about the delicate ecosystem of the bay, and develop a deeper appreciation for the natural beauty of our Alaskan home. This hands-on learning experience fostered curiosity, encouraged teamwork, and created lasting memories that will stay with our students for years to come.

We extend our sincere gratitude to our generous sponsors: Alaska Stems, Rachel Lord; Alyeska Tire; Best Western Bidarka Inn & Otter Room Sports Bar; Clinic of Chiropractic Health, Dr. Heston; East Road Services Inc.; Haas & Spigelmyer; Homer Dental, Dr. Marley; Homer Elks Lodge 2127; Homer Emblem Club #350; Homer’s Jeans, Leslie Mastick; Kachemak Bay Lions Club; Maritime Helicopters; Northern Enterprises Boat Yard; Sons of American Legion Squad #16; Ulmer’s Hardware, Monica & Patrick Meade; and Coal Point Seafoods, Nancy Hillstrand.

Your belief in the importance of outdoor education and your commitment to supporting our students is truly commendable. You have invested in the future stewards of our environment, and we thank you for your generosity.

Fourth grade team

West Homer Elementary

Thanks for a night of laughs to support Homer Senior Citizens

Homer Senior Citizens, Inc (HSC) would like to give a BIG thank you to Susannah Webster and the Porcupine Theater.

The drink proceeds from the Standup Comedy Live production put on by Rubber Ptarmigan were donated to HSC. This event took place during the Shorebird Festival and included one of HSC’s own stand-up comedians. It was a very entertaining evening of good jokes that brought about lots of laughter.

We appreciate the community of Homer and all the support HSC has received and continues to receive.

Shirlie Gribble, vice president

HSC Board of Directors

To the wonderful Homer folks

I write today to encourage you to join Patron’s of the Pratt Society, a group formed in 1977 to fundraise and support our wonderful museum. Over those years we have been able to do great things for the museum, including adding the forest whose trails are so popular with our visitors. Those of us still serving are in our 80s and 90s, and need to step down, so we need some new blood. Please come join us.

Our next meeting will be on May 28 at 10 a.m. in the lower section of the museum. The door on the far left as you face the building will be open. We meet only quarterly. Hope to see you next Wednesday.

Milli Martin, president

Patrons of the Pratt Society

Homer will miss you, Daniel Bunker

Some people’s presence becomes part of a community’s soul. Daniel Bunker was one of them. Homer, Alaska, will feel his absence deeply because Daniel didn’t just live here; he poured himself into this place, its people, and every life he touched.

As a teacher, he ignited wonder and purpose in his students. As a fireman, he served with courage and compassion. As a pilot, he carried others with skill and care. And as a friend, he had a way of seeing the best in you, drawing it out with a word, a smile, a quiet confidence that you mattered.

Daniel lived his faith not in words alone but in action — in every classroom, emergency call, hangar, and hiking trail. His life was a light, a steady and true reflection of Christ’s love.

Homer will miss his warm presence at community events, his generous heart, and his way of making everyone feel like they belonged. But more than that, we will miss the strength of his spirit — a man who showed us how to serve, believe, and love well.

Though his journey on this earth has ended, Daniel Bunker’s impact will ripple through Homer for generations. May we carry forward his legacy by living with the same courage, humility, and light he gave so freely.

Until we meet again.

Judith M. Eckert