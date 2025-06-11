Letters to the editor

Devastating loss for our community

The Kenai Peninsula Borough School District’s decision to eliminate all library paraprofessionals is short-sighted and harmful. As of June 9, these vital staff members began receiving non-retention notices, and will leave many schools without daily library access. This means closing doors to our beloved local library spaces at Paul Banks, West Homer, Homer Middle, Homer High, McNeil, Chapman and throughout the district. Nearly all KPBSD schools will be affected.

Most of our schools depend on library aides, not certified librarians. Without them, students lose access to books, literacy support, and a safe space for learning. These aides do far more than check out books — they foster a love of reading, guide students to the right materials, and support students and staff with resources and technology.

With the state mandated Alaska Reads Act emphasizing early literacy, how can we justify removing the very people who help students meet those goals? In an age of misinformation, teaching information literacy is essential — not optional.

This cut saves little and hurts a lot. It wasn’t even discussed publicly as an option, and the staff affected were blindsided. I urge the district to reconsider, the Legislature to fully fund education, and the governor to uphold that funding. Our kids deserve better.

Deb Curtis

Parent and community member

Thanks to the Homer Foundation for supporting my passion

I am honored to have been chosen as the 2025 recipient for the Mary Joyce Robinette Memorial Scholarship. I grew up in Homer with a strong passion for the natural world and hopes of instilling a sense of conservation within people. I am beyond excited to further this passion by completing my bachelor’s degree in biology and marine science at Jacksonville University over the course of the next two years, eventually turning this into a master’s degree and/or Ph.D. in postgraduate studies. The Homer Foundation and their continued support of the community of Homer allows for pursuit of passion, following dreams and lifelong learning, even as tuition continues to climb throughout higher education. This year I hope to also propose and publish a new research project on cyanobacteria and harmful algal bloom mitigation, which along with continuation of my undergraduate studies would not be possible without the financial support of the Mary Joyce Robinette Memorial Scholarship committee and the Homer Foundation. I aspire to embody the passion that Mary Joyce Robinette possessed, and honor her name as I take the next steps in furthering my college education.

Thank you,

Eryn Field

Grant funding helps inspire community’s future

I am writing to express my thanks for the Educators Professional Development Scholarship. The support from the Homer Foundation shows positive aspirations to build our community. I have been looking forward to attending the Elevate Your Classroom Conference since attending last summer. I gained many ideas through the variety of sessions and plan to take and implement many more new ideas this upcoming school year. Again, thank you, and rest assured that the $600 grant will help inspire the future of our community.

With gratitude,

Lauren Jeffrey

Chapman School kindergarten teacher

Scholarship gives back to students from fishing families

I would like to formally express my gratitude to the Homer Foundation for awarding me the Drew Scalzi Memorial Maritime Scholarship to support my continuing education. Beyond financial support, this scholarship is a reminder of the fishing community in Homer and everything I’ve learned growing up in the middle of it. I will proudly take that unique knowledge with me as I leave Alaska to pursue a degree in biochemistry. Thank you to the Homer Foundation and loved ones of Drew Scalzi for giving back to students of fishing families. I am honored to be among the amazing group of students selected for this award.

McKenna Black

Homer High 2025 Graduate

Grateful for hometown generosity

I am humbled and honored to receive several generous scholarships from our community. My sincere thanks to the Homer Foundation, the Homer Elks Lodge #2127, the Homer Rotary Club, the Kachemak Board of Realtors and the Kenai Peninsula Safari Club. Thank you for your consistent support of Homer youth and your commitment to enhancing our community’s quality of life.

These scholarships are more than just financial assistance — they are a profound vote of confidence and a powerful reminder that I am not alone in my journey. Thanks to your generosity, I will be able to pursue my education at Washington State University (WSU), where I plan to earn a degree in psychology.

The past two years have been challenging, especially with my dad’s pancreatic cancer diagnosis and his passing this March. Through this experience, I have come to truly understand what community means. Homer has shown my family compassion, strength, and unity — and for that, I am forever thankful. I hope to honor my father in all that I do and I am one step closer to achieving my goals. Many sincere thanks and appreciation — I will never forget the generosity of my hometown.

McKenna Carlin

Thank you for supporting my dreams

I am beyond thankful for being awarded the Marilyn Wythe Believe in Yourself scholarship. As someone who was in school the same time as when Marilyn Wythe was secretary, it just means that much more. I truly fell in love with the idea of being an elementary teacher as soon as I started working with kids. I have been babysitting for years, and this year I started volunteering in a kindergarten class. I am so thankful for being supported in my dreams of being a teacher.

Raquel Goldman

Homer

Law enforcement officers helped ensure smooth, secure energy conference

I would like to extend my gratitude to the dedicated law enforcement officers who ensured the safety and security of everyone attending last week’s Alaska Sustainable Energy Conference.

With participants from across the state and the world gathering to discuss innovative approaches to Alaska’s energy future, the presence and professionalism of the Alaska State Troopers, the Anchorage Police Department and security personnel from Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, guaranteed the event went off without a hitch.

Their visible commitment to public safety allowed attendees to focus fully on collaboration, learning, and the important conversations shaping our path forward.

From traffic management to event security and crowd coordination, their work was thorough, respectful, and deeply appreciated. Our community benefits greatly from their service — not just during high-profile events like this one, but every day.

Thank you again to all the officers, troopers and support staff who contributed to a smooth and secure conference experience.

Gov. Mike Dunleavy

‘Thumbelina’ production a collective success

We just wanted to say how pleased we were with this year’s cast and crew of “Thumbelina.” We pulled off a super fun and polished show which included larger-than-life sets by Scott Forster of Arctic Designs, Susie Haubner and Tessa Sullivan, spectacular costumes by Tiana Hopper and Jill Berryman, Simon Lopez’s fabulous lighting design, Megan Palma’s managing skills, and mesmerizing choreography by yours truly, Alison Arima, Cheryl Tolman and Stephanie Cortes. We overheard someone saying it was among the best dance this little town has ever seen. Way to go, Motivity students, for working so hard in class! I want to apologize for not getting the ad for Prodigy into the program.

Hope to see you all at next year’s ballet!

Breezy Berryman

Motivity Dance School and Collective

Thank you for election support and guidance

On behalf of the Homer Senior Center, I’d like to extend a heartfelt thank-you to the League of Women Voters for their incredible support and guidance during our recent election process.

As many in the community know, this year’s election brought unexpected challenges, and ensuring a fair and transparent process became more important than ever. The League, with their experience and commitment to democratic principles, provided exactly the kind of assistance we needed. Their presence brought integrity and clarity to the process — from advising on ballot procedures to assisting with counting — and we truly could not have done it without them.

A special thank-you to Lani Raymond and everyone from the League who gave their time and energy to help us navigate this important moment. We are deeply grateful.

With appreciation,

Tiffanie Story, Chair, Nominating and Membership Committee

Homer Senior Citizens, Inc.