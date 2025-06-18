Spicing up summer

With my hectic work behind me, I have settled into our summertime routine… or, more accurately, the lack of a routine.

I try to make a plan for each day, but the weather (and my whim) degrades my resolve, and I have been altering those plans often in favor of something less ambitious. The last month has been a lot to take in, and even more to carry out, so I believe I have earned some leniency and sanctioned laziness for a short time.

I serve breakfast and dinner at the same time every day, but lunches are mercurial… and they are usually a chore I would rather not have to do. I pack a salad for myself every day during the school year, but in the summer, I take a break from that monotony and try to make myself do something more exciting.

Since I’ve been left for the summer to my own devices, I have been making Korean food nonstop and really diving into it. Prepping various side dishes in advance makes lunch time a little simpler without having to sacrifice nutrition or appeal. My one complaint about this plan is that making a single serving of rice takes too long, and leftover rice (while wonderful for many applications) is just not satisfying when served alongside a quick soup and fermented vegetables.

My solution for this has been to embrace the wide array of Korean noodle dishes that use wheat, rice or buckwheat noodles that can be purchased packaged in conveniently measured single serving bundles. I use these noodles in soups or stir fried with vegetables and tofu, but my favorite (especially for hot days) is to eat them served cold and dressed with a sweet and spicy kimchi and red pepper paste sauce.

This dish is called “bibim guksu” which means “mixed noodles” and is traditionally served with a thin wheat flour noodle called somyeon (somen). I prefer to use soba as they are easier to find here, have a wonderful nutty flavor that enhances the dish, and also provides more nutrition than the wheat or rice-based options.

This dish can be made in advance by keeping the cooked noodles and the sauce separate until ready to eat and makes an excellent packed cold lunch for work.

Bibim Guksu

Ingredients for a single serving:

1 bundle soba noodles

1 cup well fermented kimchi

2 cloves minced garlic

1-2 tablespoons Korean red pepper paste according to your spice tolerance

1 teaspoon rice wine vinegar

1 teaspoon honey

1 tablespoon sesame oil

For garnish:

1 boiled egg

About ½ cup shredded cucumber

Crushed roasted seaweed and sesame seeds or a sprinkling of furikake

Extra sesame oil

Directions:

Boil your noodles according to the package instructions.

Drain and rinse thoroughly in very cold water. Use your hands to scrub the noodles to remove as much of the starch as possible.

Transfer to a dish and store in the refrigerator until ready to serve.

Chop your kimchi into very small pieces. I suggest dropping the kimchi into a bowl and using kitchen scissors to do this to prevent a juicy mess and an orange stain on the cutting board.

Add the red pepper paste, rice wine vinegar, honey, and sesame oil and stir until you have a paste.

When ready to serve, top the noodles with the sauce and mix thoroughly to coat all the noodles.

Garnish with a nest of shredded cucumber and a boiled egg (I like mine on the soft side) perched on top. Top with some crushed roasted seaweed and sesame seeds or a heavy sprinkling of furikake.

Serve as cold as possible for the best flavor.