America’s favorite culinary representative

One of America’s most famous culinary representatives is ranch dressing. Around the world, it is common knowledge that we Americans love our ranch on practically everything and pour it on our salads and pizzas with glee. The label of the most popular brand depicts the lush, rolling hills of California farmland, but this image is misleading, because the original recipe for Hidden Valley ranch was invented and perfected here in Alaska, out in the bush in 1949. The inventor, Steve Henson, acted as a cook for his coworkers and created the quintessentially American sauce to keep them happy out in the bush while they worked to tame our last great wilderness.

To endure despite adversity is a great American value. Our optimism teaches us to keep our chin up and stride with confidence through sun and storms with our eyes fixed upon our goals. Our fortitude asserts that a successful end justifies suffering in the means. Our pride demands sacrifice, but our humanity cries for respite. One cannot trudge through endless hardship, no matter how rugged the person or how important the task, without some sweetness to mask the bitter, without some starlight in the dark.

Alaskans know better than most how to make the best out of what we have. We make dark December sparkle with strings of lights and fireworks, we make delicacies from what we can drag from the sea, we scrape and sweat to build our lives up from the edge of the world, and although we are far separated from skyscrapers and stadiums, we are the fiercest Americans.

Mr. Henson said in an interview later in his life that he invented ranch dressing to please his grumpy coworkers who were “just as likely to throw a dish at the cook as they are to walk out cursing” when they didn’t like a meal. American moms use his invention to get their youngsters to clear their vegetable plates without arguments or tears. My son turned his nose up at the creamy sauce and called his carrots tasty enough on their own — my little one is Alaskan for sure.

This nostalgic sauce is so shockingly simple, you’ll never buy a bottle again. I’ll provide two recipes: one traditional, and one with less fat and calories. I like the Greek yogurt version better as a salad dressing, but the sour cream version is sturdier and makes a better dip for your vegetable tray.

Homemade Ranch Dressing

Ingredients for Traditional:

½ cup sour cream

½ cup mayonnaise

¼ cup buttermilk

3 cloves fresh minced garlic

1 teaspoon dried dill weed

1 teaspoon dried parsley flakes

½ teaspoon onion powder

1 teaspoon salt

Lots of cracked black pepper

Ingredients for lighter version:

2/3 cup plain Greek yogurt

1/3 cup mayonnaise

¼ cup buttermilk

3 cloves fresh minced garlic

1 teaspoon dried dill weed

1 teaspoon dried parsley flakes

½ teaspoon onion powder

1 teaspoon salt

Lots of cracked black pepper

Directions:

Combine the sour cream or yogurt, mayonnaise, buttermilk, and garlic in a blender.

Blend until completely smooth.

Transfer to a container with a lid.

Stir in the dried herbs, onion powder, salt and pepper.

Refrigerate for at least 4 hours, or overnight, before serving. This waiting period will enhance the flavor of the herbs.

Sprinkle with fresh parsley just before serving.

Store refrigerated for up to one week.

If serving for your Fourth of July celebrations, especially outdoors in the sun, be sure to watch the clock and dispose of any leftovers when they have reached 4 hours at room temperature.