A healthy dose of shredded cheddar makes the veggies in this soup palatable even for the most sensitive diner. (Photo by Tressa Dale/Peninsula Clarion)

We unloaded our happy three, hands flapping, tiptoe hopping in anticipation of a celebration. This party was held in honor of them and all the people like them who enhance our world in their own diverse ways. There were craft vendors and booths with sensory toys and a fabulous group of volunteers preparing a free barbeque lunch for all the very special attendees at Autistically Artistic’s Disability Pride Celebration.

The celebratory mood extended to the playground where thoughtful children made room for their friends who needed help up the stairs and down the slides. We shared the lawn and hopped to the music alongside our friends, and we grew hungrier as the smell of cooking chicken and sweet beans wafted through the park. Children squealed in the bubble shower and threw water balloons at the adult wheelchair user who dared to join in the fun and roll through the foam with them. By the time we were ready to leave, the kids were exhausted and thoroughly soaked.

Before we left, I stopped by the Special Olympics booth to chat with an acquaintance who was manning the station looking for volunteers. They told me that they are trying to introduce some different sports to their lineup and could use some help from the community. If you have a little extra time and a little extra love for your fellow humans, I encourage you to contact them and see how you can help. They need coaches for cross-country skiing and track and field as well as general volunteers.

After shivering all the way back to the car, we wanted something warm and comforting, so I whipped up a quick broccoli cheddar soup. This mild and nutritious soup is full of fiber and vitamins, plus a healthy dose of shredded cheddar which makes the veggies palatable even for the most sensitive diner.

Ingredients:

1 small yellow onion, chopped

2 large carrots, finely chopped

1 cup chopped leek

4 stalks chopped celery

2 tablespoons minced garlic

1 teaspoon chicken base

4 cups broccoli florets — frozen is best for this dish

2 cups shredded mild cheddar (more or less to your taste)

2 teaspoons cornstarch

½ cup half and half

1 tablespoon olive oil

Salt and pepper to taste

Directions:

In a large soup pot saute the vegetables (except the broccoli) until soft.

Add the chicken base and about 8 cups of water. Bring to a boil.

Cook for 10 minutes then turn off the heat and blend. You can use an immersion blender if you have one, or transfer to a blender and return to the pot when smooth.

Add the broccoli and add enough water to barely cover.

Bring to a boil, reduce the heat, and simmer for 15 minutes.

An immersion blender comes in handy here to blend until mostly smooth with some chunks of broccoli remaining. To accomplish this with a standard blender, transfer ¾ of the soup to the blender and leave the rest in the pot to retain some whole bites of broccoli. If you want a completely smooth soup, feel free to blend to your heart’s content.

Whisk the cornstarch into the half and half to make a slurry then add it to the pot to thicken.

Simmer on low heat for 10 more minutes.

At the last minute, stir in the shredded cheddar and heat just long enough to melt.

Taste and season with salt and pepper.

Garnish with a dollop of Greek yogurt or sour cream and some extra shredded cheddar.