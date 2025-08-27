1st day of school mac and cheese

This healthier version of the kid-approved classic is made with pureed sweet potato that makes the dish a vibrant orange, and nutritional yeast imparts a savory, cheesy flavor. (Photo by Tressa Dale/Peninsula Clarion.)

His dad took our picture in front of the double doors just before the bell for morning recess rang. That morning, I dressed him in a blue button-up shirt with sailboats, tidy navy pants, and his dad used his special cream to style his fresh haircut. We wanted him to look his best on his first day.

I watched him walk with timid steps toward the group playing foursquare to ask if he could join. While I roved the playground, I watched a second grader show him kindness and patience as he explained the rules and helped him learn, I saw my son pick it up quickly, and I was proud of them both.

When the bell rang and all the children fell in lines to be called inside, my boy stood at the front of his line and blew me a kiss on his way through the doors. I wouldn’t say I was worried, but I was curious, and it was a challenge for me to refrain from peeking into his room to catch a glimpse of him throughout the day. I happened to see him on his way to the cafeteria empty handed — he had forgotten the lunch I had packed for him — so I quickly trotted down to his room and brought it to him with a quick kiss, but he barely noticed me over the conversation with his new friend beside him. His first day of kindergarten ended with one of his Mama’s chocolate chip cookies for an after school treat on the drive home.

I asked him what he wanted for dinner as I drove and he responded with a hopeful, “mac and cheese?” No problem, my little love. This healthier version of the kid-approved classic is made with pureed sweet potato that makes the dish a vibrant orange, mimicking the color of the boxed variety without the chemicals, and nutritional yeast imparts a savory, cheesy flavor, so you don’t have to use too much cheddar.

For a while, my dad would eat with my sister and I in our school cafeteria every Friday. I looked forward to it all week and was always so proud to have him sit with us and entertain my friends. It happens that I can take my lunch during his lunch time on Fridays, so I will be doing the same for him. This week I heated up the leftover macaroni and cheese for his lunch with me, and he polished it off before running out to play. My sweet baby boy is going to love school.

Sweet Potato Macaroni and Cheese

Ingredients:

1 pound macaroni

3 tablespoons butter

2 tablespoons flour

2 cups milk

½ cup half-and-half

3/4 cup shredded mild cheddar

½ cup pureed sweet potato

½ teaspoon ground white pepper

1 teaspoon garlic powder

1 teaspoon salt (more or less to taste)

2 teaspoons nutritional yeast

Directions

Boil the macaroni in salted water until they are halfway cooked (they will finish cooking in the sauce). Strain and rinse in cold water. Set aside.

In a large saucepan melt the butter and stir in the flour. Whisk until the flour smells nutty.

Add the milk and whisk until there are no lumps.

Keep over medium high heat, stirring continuously to keep the bottom from scorching, and bring the milk to a boil. Let the milk boil vigorously for 10 minutes until the liquid has reduced and thickened. Turn the heat to low.

Add the sweet potato, garlic powder, salt, white pepper, and nutritional yeast and whisk until smooth.

Add the noodles, cheese, and the half-and-half, and bring to a simmer.

Cook until the noodles are tender and the sauce is thick. If the sauce becomes too thick before the noodles are cooked, add a splash of milk and keep cooking.

Taste and season with extra salt or white pepper.

Serve with peas and carrots and a glass of milk.